Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard gets security role

Wrekin MP, Mark Pritchard, has been appointed as the leader of the UK's delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe - the world's largest regional security organisation.

He said he was honoured to be appointed to the role which had never been so important.

The worldwide organisation has 56 participating states, from Canada to Russia.

Mr Pritchard said: "I am honoured to have been asked by the Prime Minister to lead the UK’s delegation to the OSCE. Our defence and security cooperation with wider Europe has never been more important.

"This role will take in both hard and soft power defence and security issues."

Among the objectives of the organisation is to develop and promote mechanisms for the prevention and resolution of conflicts and to support the strengthening and consolidation of democratic institutions in participating States.

The MP has been the Member of Parliament for The Wrekin in Shropshire since the 2005 general election.