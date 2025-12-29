Fascinating old postcards give unique snapshot into Shropshire in the 1910s and '20s

Ray is an epic postcard collector from Bridgnorth who has contributed to the Shropshire Star for years, sharing his fascinating images of the county from yesteryear with our readers.

Postcards were like the emails of their day: quick to write, quick to arrive thanks to a rapid postal service, and with an "attachment" in the form of a picture.

Running to thousands of postcards, Ray must have one of the biggest collections, if not the biggest, in the county, compiled over decades.

He used to get them mainly from postcard fairs, but since Covid things have changed, and he now chiefly gets them online.

His latest album spans Shropshire but is heavily weighted towards the communities which make up present-day Telford. So, with thanks to Ray, let's take a dip in to enjoy just a tiny selection.