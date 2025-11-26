'It is a step back in time to rediscover the buildings and businesses that once thrived': Historian releases book on the forgotten past of Bridgnorth

Clive Gwilt has been fascinated by the history of his hometown since he was just five, when his father took him to a nearby RAF base.

While at Oldbury Wells School in the '70s, he was a regular face in the Bridgnorth Journal office in the town, where he was often found looking through the newspaper's old files for history articles.

Clive with a copy of his new book Lost Bridgnorth

His first book on the town’s history was published in 1981 and since then he has published scores more plus books, articles and other publications centred on the history of Bridgnorth.

His latest book, entitled Lost Bridgnorth, features some of the town’s all but forgotten history.

Clive said: “It is a step back in time to rediscover the buildings and businesses that once thrived in Bridgnorth but have long since disappeared - from factories, schools and mansions to churches, toll houses, railways and much more.”

Lost buildings such as Cann Hall, visited by Charles I; beloved shops many will remember such as Williams Williams, and the Palace Cinema are all covered in Clive’s 296-page book.

The book, which was released last month, is now available to purchase from Bridgnorth Library, Urban Angel, Booka Bookshop, League of Friends Cafe and Simply the Best.

“Was your house built on one of the old plots? Why was Little Dicks Lane named? Why was the first car to enter Bridgnorth?” Clive said.

To promote the book, Clive is holding a book signing at Bridgnorth Library on December 9 between 10pm and 1pm where copies will be available to purchase.

Anybody interested in Bridgnorth history can also visit Clive’s Bridgnorth History, Memories and Interesting Facts page on Facebook.