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Bridgnorth retro: 17 nostalgic photos capturing life in and around town in the 1950s

Take a trip back to Bridgnorth and its surrounds between 1955 and 1959 with this nostalgic gallery.

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By Tania Taylor
Published

From smiling new RAF recruits, teachers and shop staff to postcard scenes and even a memorable school hoax, we hope you enjoy this glimpse into a different era.

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May 20, 1955, St Mary Magdalene Church and the Castle Walk area seen from the Low Town side of the river below the bridge.
May 20, 1955, St Mary Magdalene Church and the Castle Walk area seen from the Low Town side of the river below the bridge.
RAF Bridgnorth recruits in July 1956. This picture was shared by Norman Powell, who was one of the recruits. This is his Flight, and he is sixth from left, front row.
RAF Bridgnorth recruits in July 1956. This picture was shared by Norman Powell, who was one of the recruits. This is his Flight, and he is sixth from left, front row.
Quatford pictured in 1956.
Quatford, pictured in 1956.
Cann Hall, Bridgnorth, September 7, 1956. The caption to this picture said: 'Dirty and deserted behind its defence of overgrown trees, Bridgnorth's Jacobean Cann Hall stands forgotten. Soon it must come down to ease traffic conditions.'
Cann Hall, Bridgnorth, September 7, 1956. The caption to this picture said: 'Dirty and deserted behind its defence of overgrown trees, Bridgnorth's Jacobean Cann Hall stands forgotten. Soon it must come down to ease traffic conditions.'