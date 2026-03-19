Bridgnorth retro: 17 nostalgic photos capturing life in and around town in the 1950s
Take a trip back to Bridgnorth and its surrounds between 1955 and 1959 with this nostalgic gallery.
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By Tania Taylor
Published
From smiling new RAF recruits, teachers and shop staff to postcard scenes and even a memorable school hoax, we hope you enjoy this glimpse into a different era.
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