Shrewsbury retro: 16 pictures of life around the town in 1960 – see what you recall

This collection of retro archive pictures takes us back to 1960.

By Tania Taylor
Published
Last updated

From buildings and transport to fond memories, enjoy a nostalgic look at life across Shrewsbury.

The Royal Salop Infirmary in Shrewsbury in August 1960. This caption reads: 'Some 18 months ago a landslip occurred on the bank at the back of the Royal Salop Infirmary. Thousands of tons of earth and rock were dumped on the bank to make it safe. Now everything is back to normal and the bank has been grassed over again. So the building won't look as shaky as its reflection after all.'
Greenfields Methodist Church carnival in June 1960 or ‘61. This picture was shared by Pauline Jones whose daughter, Shirley, is on the front row, middle, dressed as the Queen of Hearts.
a bird's-eye view showing Shrewsbury town centre, and Shrewsbury Smithfield in the foreground. Telephone House was built here in 1961/62 so the picture dates to around 1960. Picture: H Tempest (Cardiff) Ltd
Shrewsbury Town players training in August 1960. The caption reads: 'A feature of this season's training is weightlifting, with Joe Maloney and Norman Hobson to the fore. Here those so-serious looks gave way to smiles. But Express and Star photographer John Rea, who took the pictures, fell quite exhausted after watching these advocates of well-muscled fitness.'
