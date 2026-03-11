Shrewsbury retro: 16 pictures of life around the town in 1960 – see what you recall
This collection of retro archive pictures takes us back to 1960.
Plus
By Tania Taylor
Published
Last updated
From buildings and transport to fond memories, enjoy a nostalgic look at life across Shrewsbury.
You can enjoy this and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every week. Sign up here.