Ludlow's unloved landmark building which was erased from the townscape with indecent haste

And if you’re old enough to recall it, but our old picture isn’t quite as you remember it, then there is a reason. Because while it does indeed show Ludlow Town Hall, it is the one which stood before it was replaced by the late Victorian structure which was such a feature of the town.

Today there is just empty space where it once stood in Castle Square.

But before going into that, there’s news about the building on the left, which the sign tells us is the George Hotel, run at the time of the photo by one E Butcher. The George pub, a building listed Grade II for its historical and architectural interest, closed last July when its parent company went into administration. Happily a new chapter has begun, as on January 28 a cafe bar called Pietro Lounge opened there.

The photo is a postcard which was loaned to us by Bridgnorth postcard collector Ray Farlow and written in pencil on the back by an unknown person is the note: “Old Town Hall. I think Mr Tyrrell (Town Clerk) in the white bowler.”