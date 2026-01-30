25 pictures to bring back memories of college life across the Black Country and Staffordshire

From fresh out of school to pension age, this eclectic gallery spans decades of learning, from wartime to the 1990s, proving you’re never too old to learn.

We hope you enjoy this look back through the archives.

Wulfrun College, Wolverhampton, November 1969: 'Ann Taylor, of Cannock, who is studying a chemical technicians course at the Wulfrun College, pops into a study room of the building specially reserved for students. At night the room is used by outside organisations.'

'You're never too old to learn goes the saying. And that is true in the case of 20-eyar-old John Davies, who has gone back to school... He was one of the first people to take up the opportunity offered by the Hillcrest School/Community College, Simms Lane, Netherton, to encourage adults to make use of education facilities. John felt he would benefit from the return to the school desk to take a basic computer course.' The photograph shows John at the computer with Gerrard Oldham and school pupils, in January 1983.

March 19, 1984: 'Pupils and staff at Wolverhampton's Tettenhall College take to the stage tonight for the first of four performances of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night.'

September 12, 1992, Wolverhampton College of Adult Education: 'Hundreds of budding students flock to the adult education college in Wolverhampton today to enrol for courses this autumn. The queue started forming at 5.30am and by the morning rush-hour a line of people snaked all around the town centre building in Old Hall Street. It was the first time the college has opened it doors on a Saturday.'

February 1982: Members of the business management and general studies department at Cannock Chase Technical College, had raised money for St Giles' Hospice at Whittington in Lichfield, and they were presented with a special certificate to thank them. The photograph shows pre-nursing students at the college.