South Shropshire retro: 19 snapshots through the years to spark nostalgia

'BBC television stars of Ludlow School, from left, Adrian Smith, expedition leader Ted Fathers, Richard Handy, Beverley Treacy, Alison Bywater, and Sarah Linton.' June 13, 1979, the accompanying story began: 'A group of South Shropshire schoolchildren are going on a hike this week for the BBC. Six pupils from Ludlow School will be clambering over the Long Mynd while being filmed for a TV programme called We're Going Places.'

Directors of South Shropshire Farmers Ltd at Craven Arms in 1969. This picture was used as part of a feature on South Shropshire Farmers, which said it was the only Shropshire-based farmers' co-operative of its kind. The caption to the picture was: 'These directors, with Mr F.J. Pete, are Mr T. Price, Mr E.M. Holloway, Mr F.E.T. Hamar, Mr J. Llewellyn Jones, Mr R.E. Morgan, Mr T. Corfield, and Mr G. Jones.' Presumably this reads left to right although it is not stated. The story says in part: 'The 52-year-old society is in the first flight of farmers' co-operatives and serves farmers in Shropshire and Herefordshire and the border districts of neighbouring counties.'

Office staff at South Shropshire Farmers Ltd at Craven Arms in 1969. The caption read: 'Mr C. Macadie (right), branch office manager, with office staff.'

The Compasses quoits team, Ludlow, in October 1975, the caption reads: 'The Ludlow Quoits League finals were played at the Compasses on Friday and it was the Compasses - pictured here - who won both the league cup and the KO trophy.' The names are from left, (back row), Rodney Gower, Tony Ashbridge, Roy Morgan, M. Bounds, Peter Angell. Front, Steve Bushy, Colin Angell, Barry Matthews, Paul Davies.