South Shropshire retro: 19 snapshots through the years to spark nostalgia
In this gallery, we take a trip through south Shropshire over the years.
By Tania Taylor
Published
Relive the bridge demolition drama – and the “hidden treasure” that never was, spot an iconic British actor and comedian wandering the countryside on set in the ’80s for a new film, and revisit the local events and people who made the headlines.
We hope you enjoy this collection of pictures from the Star's archives.
