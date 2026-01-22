Looking to celebrate the life and poetry of the great poet? We take a look at Burns Night events happening across the West Midlands

The annual tradition of Burns Night on January 25 celebrates the life and works of Robert Burns, with people marking his birthday with feasts, poetry readings, and Scottish traditions like haggis, whisky, and toasts to his life and works, embodying Scottish culture, language, and fellowship.

It's an event which carries far beyond the borders of Scotland, with communities and venues in England also celebrating the day with events, including several in the West Midlands.

One of the major events is the annual Black Country Burn's Night event at Essington Farm on Friday, which sees the owner Richard Simkin welcome in guests for a four-course meal, a glass of whisky and an opportunity to celebrate the life and poetry of Robert Burns.

It will also give Mr Simkin the chance to give his traditional reading of the Robert Burns poem "Address to a Haggis" in a Black Country dialect.

Richard Simkin is ready to once again address the haggis on Burns night

He said that the translated version had come about after going to Burns Night events in the past and struggling to understand the reading of the poem, which is written in the Scots language.

He said: "When I was going out with my wife Mary, her parents were members of the Caledonian Society in Wolverhampton and the highlight of the social calendar was the Burns Dinner every January.

"I would go to these events and I would never understand a single word of the address to the haggis, so after we got married and sitting at home on a cold winters night, I got out a copy of the address and translated it into the Black Country dialect.

"It became a party piece and then, when we opened our tea room and when we started having Burns Night events, it just seemed like the perfect opportunity to give the event a special cultural flavour and so I started doing the address every year and it's become a tradition."

Essington Farm is the setting for a big night celebrating the life of Robert Burns

Ms Simkin said her Scottish heritage came from her parents, with plenty of dances and Scottish music featuring in her childhood, and she said she loved hearing her husband's address every year.

She said: "I think it's great when he does it, although we do joke that it's a very niche market of about 10 miles where people would understand it, otherwise you can't understand that version or the original version.

"I know that Richard has done the recital at the Caledonian Society a few times and, of course, they get it and understand it, and it's just a bit of fun.

"It really works because of the way he actually presents it as well, with all the actions, as he likes to entertain people and make people smile and laugh."

The event starts at 6.30pm on Friday at Essington Farm on Bognop Road, with tickets costing £33.95 for three courses and £36.95 for four courses.

As well as the big night of celebration at Essington Farm, there are a number of other celebration events taking place across the region.

Himley House will be one of the venues holding a Burns Night event

The Chef & Brewer pub chain is running a Burns Night weekend across all its pubs, with a four-course meal on offer for £29, including Scottish favourites like Cullen Skink, Haggis, Neeps & Tatties, Cranachan Sundae and a choice of whisky.

The pub chain said: "It's that time of year again, when the nights are long and the days are dark, but here at your local Chef & Brewer pub, the fire is roaring, the drinks are flowing, and everyone is coming together, glasses raised to Robbie Burns. Slàinte Mhath!

"Oh, and guess what? Burns Night falls on a Sunday this year, which means we'll be celebrating all weekend, the Chef & Brewer way."

Pubs taking part in the promotion include Himley House in Himley, Nags Head in Burntwood, Holly Bush in Lichfield, Running Horse Inn in Bewdley, Shire Horse in Stafford and the Riverside Inn in Shrewsbury.

The Moor Hall Hotel in Sutton Coldfield is also holding a weekend of Burns Night events on Saturday and Sunday and while the Saturday event is sold out, there are still tickets available for the Sunday event.

Tickets for the event cost £55 on Sunday, with a dress code of smart and involving tartan, kilts and sparkly dresses, and includes the address to the Haggis, a traditional piper escort and a four-course meal, as well as dancing afterwards.

The hotel said: "Celebrate the birthday of Scotland’s most loved bard at 4* Moor Hall Hotel & Spa in Sutton Coldfield.

The Armoury in Shrewsbury will have a traditional night event

"The evening includes all that is best from the north of the border: a traditional piper to escort the haggis, a delicious four course dinner with a Scottish flavour and dancing to an authentic ceilidh band.

"We have been hosting this event for over 10 years."

The Armoury in Shrewsbury will be the setting on Friday for an annual tradition as the gastropub on the riverside hosts its own celebration of Robert Burns.

For £39.95, guests can enjoy a whisky welcome cocktail, then a three-course meal which has been specially curated for the event, plus the address to the Haggis and a range of entertainment.

The venue said: "We’d love you to join us for what has become our much-loved Burns Night Supper, held this year on Friday, January 23, just a few days before what would have been the 255th birthday of Robert “Rabbie” Burns.

"For those less familiar with the tradition, communities across the world, Scots and non-Scots alike, gather each year to celebrate Burns Night with poetry, music and, of course, the famous Burns Supper."

If you can think of any big Burns Night events that we have missed, please let us know in the comments below.