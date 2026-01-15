Shropshire Star
Retro: 19 photos capturing 1980s clubs, groups and the community spirit of the Black Country and Staffordshire

We’ve gone through the Express & Star archives to uncover charming snapshots of local club life from the 1980s.

By Tania Taylor
Published

The fashions and hairstyles may have changed, but the friendly faces, laughter, and good old-fashioned community spirit remain just as heartwarming today. 

'Blue suede shoes are making a comeback at the Corbett Hospital in Stourbridge...' Dudley's official Elvis Presley fan group, the Aloha Club, organised an Elvis Presley disco on Easter Monday at Caesar's in Castle Hill to raise money for the children's ward. The photograph shows Tracey Hickman and David Bills posing with children. April 1981.
'If it's Tuesday it's time for a cuppa at Cannock church tea club.' The club at Trinity Church, Hednesford, raised money for the Rainbow House Children's Hospice appeal in Walsall and St Giles Hospice in Lichfield. The photograph shows (from left) Timothy Gibson, Jean James, Nancy Broadley, Hal Poutney, Maureen McPherson, John Broadley and Ron James. July 1980.
Happy faces at the Cinema Club in Great Wyrley, 1981.
Members of Stafford Stroke Club wrote to the Queen at Buckingham Palace to say they would be drinking a royal toast to mark their fourth birthday, and were pleasantly surprised to get a reply. The photograph taken on December 1, 1982, shows Bill Klotz, chairman of the club, with Lily Cooper, one of the club's founding members.
The Birmingham committee of the Variety Club of Great Britain, along with the Friends of Nordley School, Wednesfield, raised money for a coach to take pupils from the school to camps, canoeing sessions, football matches and other outdoor activities. The photograph shows David Collyer presenting the keys to Ashley Thom with (from left) Dennis Grayson, Cyril Brooks and David Liddle of Chubb Locks.
