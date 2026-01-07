Shropshire Star
North Shropshire retro: 15 nostalgic photos from 1970 to take you back – see the places and faces you might remember

Here we take a trip across the north of the county in 1970, from familiar faces to memorable buildings sure to stir memories.

By Tania Taylor
We hope you enjoy this selection of images from the Shropshire Star archives.

October 7, 1970, the caption reads: 'Three nuns are currently studying orthopaedics at the Shropshire Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry. They are, from left, Sister Sebastian from Ireland, Sister Janita Stevenson from Canada, and Sister Jillian Elizabeth of the Community of St Mary the Virgin, Wantage, Berkshire.'
Pupils demonstrate following the sacking of drama teacher R.G. Gregory from The Grove School, Market Drayton. Picture was taken on December 17, 1970.
The interior of the Star pub, Whitchurch, in April 1970. The caption was: 'It's business as usual for Vi' and the accompanying story began: 'Mrs Vi Southcott stood quietly pulling pints and watching television in her pub, The Star, in Whitchurch. Suddenly a man burst in and told her that the walls of her house had fallen down. The living room wall had collapsed along with part of the bedroom floor which is above the living room. But neither Mrs Southcott nor any of her customers had heard a thing.... The house is already so dangerous that her son Val (17) cannot sleep upstairs. He sleeps in a sleeping bag in the bar... Today it was business as usual with Mrs Southcott back behind the bar pulling pints for the lunchtime customers.'
April 1970: Morda House, Oswestry, which was an old workhouse and was burnt down and demolished.
