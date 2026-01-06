Shropshire Star
Shropshire retro: 28 pictures of high street scenes and shops we loved and lost

Our high streets have changed in countless ways over the decades.

By Tania Taylor
Published

We take a look back at some memorable street scenes from across the county, capturing moments from the past and shops, many of which have now disappeared.

We hope these images spark fond memories. 

Toys 'R' Us at Meole Brace Retail Park, Shrewsbury, closed early 2018.
This is T.T. Dairy Hardware, Newport. Picture from the collection of the late Malcolm Miles
Stead and Simpson in Ludlow closed in 2009. Picture: PA
Customers queueing outside Woolworths, Bridgnorth, for their closing down sale on December 11, 2008.
J.P. Wood shop, Market Street, Craven Arms, 1956. The shopkeeper is Mr Trevor Turner of Clun, who was the manager. Picture shared by Patrick Wood
The former Poundstretcher store in Market Drayton, pictured in 2015.
Debenhams, Telford Town Centre, closed in May 2021.
