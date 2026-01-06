Shropshire retro: 28 pictures of high street scenes and shops we loved and lost
Our high streets have changed in countless ways over the decades.
Plus
By Tania Taylor
Published
We take a look back at some memorable street scenes from across the county, capturing moments from the past and shops, many of which have now disappeared.
We hope these images spark fond memories.
You can enjoy this and more with our weekly FREE Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here.