Shifnal through the years: 21 pictures of historic buildings, streets and faces remembered

Take a journey through the decades with our gallery of Shifnal, the much-loved market town.

By Tania Taylor
Enjoy this collection of iconic buildings, bustling streets, and faces from years gone by. 

The Buttery in Shifnal during the 1930s. The picture shows the property in situ before it was moved to Castlecroft Gardens in Wolverhampton.
Victoria Road, Shifnal, circa July 1939. The Union Inn, is on the left. Written on the back of this print is 'Original Proof, Victoria Road, Shifnal, July 39, Mansells 37452'. Picture loaned by Ray Farlow, Bridgnorth postcard collector.
Shifnal fire station and firemen. The former Shifnal fire station was built in 1913 and closed around the late 1970s. This picture is undated, but possibly taken in the 1930s. Picture: St Andrew's Archive Group.
Shifnal Toll House, with Park Lane, Shifnal, on the right, and the Wolverhampton road on the left. This picture is believed to date from the early 1930s. The dog is an Alsatian called Rascal. The landmark toll house was demolished at some stage after it was struck by a lorry.
Shifnal in the 1930s. Among businesses visible are Smith saddler in the black and white buildings. Picture shared by Jackfield historian Ron Miles.
The photograph shows six children evacuees from Smethwick, complete with labels and luggage, with the Clerk to Shifnal Council, Mr G. Thomas. September 1, 1939.