Powys Archives has been awarded UK Archive Service Accreditation status for the first time

Accreditation is the UK quality standard which recognises archival institutions that demonstrate excellence in governance, collections care and user services.

Described as “A well-managed archive service with strong organisational support that covered a large rural area”, this achievement is awarded by the UK Archive Service Accreditation Panel, which represents the entire archive sector and is supported by a partnership with Welsh Government.

Accredited archives ensure the long-term collection, preservation and accessibility of archival heritage.

Councillor Raiff Devlin, Cabinet Member for Customers, Digital and Community Services said: “This award is a testament to the dedication and passion of our Powys Archives team.

“Their commitment to excellence ensures that the rich history of Powys and its predecessor counties is not only protected but brought to life for our community.

“Thanks to years of hard work, we can proudly say that our stories and heritage will be accessible for generations to come.”

Powys Archives joins a select group of accredited institutions across Britain, including other local government archives, leading universities and national museums.

For more information on Powys Archives visit https://storipowys.org.uk/visit-us/archives/

To contact Powys Archives, you can call 01597 826088 or email archive@powys.gov.uk.