Cosford and Albrighton memories: 17 pictures of faces from the past - see who you remember!

Here’s a fantastic gallery of familiar faces spanning the late 1950s through to the mid-1990s.

By Tania Taylor
From ’60s mums with prams after the baby boom, to ’70s hairstyles, a ‘mammoth’ exhibition in the ’80s, and even Howards' Way TV stars in the ’90s — this collection captures decades of local life. We hope you enjoy this trip down memory lane from the Star’s archive.

Albrighton ladies football team in 1959. This picture was shared by John Gunnell, whose father, James Gunnell, used to be a photographer and took the photo. John's mother Mollie Gunnell is on the picture. It was a novelty or charity event. John names them as back row: Reenie Francis, Joyce Polak, Annie Millward, Dot Humphreys, Jean Davies, Eva Medlyn. Front, Mollie Gunnell, Marg Millward, Joyce Bevan, Jean Churm, Doreen Hookey, Bill Crutchley and Jack Weston.
Albrighton Football Club players and officials in 1963. The caption reads: 'Albrighton Football Club players and officials have good reason to look happy on this picture, which shows them with the Wellington League first division trophy. Last season they won the trophy for the first time after a remarkable season in which they did not lose a single match. Out of 43 games they won 42, drawing one. The season before last they were runners up. Albrighton's league luck did not, however, extend to cup competitions. They were quickly eliminated from the Bridgnorth Infirmary Cup, the Shropshire Junior Cup, and the J W Hunt Cup. Maybe this season will be their cup season.'
St Mary Magdalene, Albrighton, January 15, 1965. Some parts of the caption are unreadable, but we can make out the following: 'Mothers collect their prams at the parish church doorway after a service. .... population boom and a baby boom to cope with Albrighton... the vicar hopes the services will help village newcomers get to know the established residents.'
February 1, 1971. The caption reads: 'Signalman Mr Cecil Evans, of Pitchford Road, Albrighton, who retires on March 27 after 48 years on the railways. He has been at Cosford for 12 years. Before that he worked at Codsall for 13 years.'