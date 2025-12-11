Shropshire Star
Step back to 1955: 21 pictures around Shropshire and Mid Wales you’ll remember

This collection of retro archive pictures takes us back to 1955.

By Tania Taylor
They offer a glimpse into a bygone era - the people, the buildings, the fashions, and events that shaped everyday life.

Harvest time at Benthill, near Bishop's Castle, in August 1955. The caption reads: 'Sweet, newly-cut corn goes into stacks at Benthill, near Bishop's Castle. The farm-hands work fast, with little time to savour the pastel Shropshire scenery.'
The Grange, Much Wenlock, October 8, 1955. The caption reads: 'Memories of Mary Webb, the Shropshire authoress, are recalled by an announcement that her girlhood home is for sale. Mary Webb went to the house, The Grange, Much Wenlock, when she was 12.'
A horse pulls a milk churn on a sledge past the church at Rhydycroesau, near Oswestry in 1955. Picture courtesy of the Geoff Charles Collection, the National Library of Wales.
Burton Street, Shrewsbury, in January 1955. This picture is in an album among family effects owned by John Pinnington.
'On our way to Yorkshire'. Walford College students in 1955 on their way to Yorkshire by coach. The building in the background is Walford Manor. Picture supplied by Lucy Evans via Jon Parry at Walford & North Shropshire College.
Madeley carnival queen Miss Joyce Gough, 19, of Gitchfield, outside Madeley Rest Room with her attendants, August 20, 1955. The accompanying report named her four attendants, dressed in white, as Miss Maureen Webb, Miss Marlene Welch, Miss Beryl Noble, and Miss Christine Quinn (doesn't say which is which). The two train bearers were Aidene Campbell and Jean Tranter. Immediately behind the three heralds - Kevin Davies, Roger Jones and Andrew Ward - walked Pamela Millward, carrying the crown on a velvet cushion. The picture was loaned by Mrs Liz Davies. From her own identification, she says standing on the left is Beryl Noble, who became Mrs Beryl Budge, and recently died (in 2012). Front, second from left, is Aidene Campbell, who lived in Bennett Road. Third along with trumpet is Kevin Davies, of Queen Street, and fourth from left with trumpet is Andrew Ward, whose parents lived in Coalport Road and previously in South Drive. With the cushion for the crown fifth along is Pamela Millward who lived in Ironbridge Road. Front right is Roger Jones, who lived by the Beacon and emigrated to Canada. (Liz did not know the names of the older girls at back) Liz's father Bill Wilkes, aka Billy Wilkes, was secretary of Madeley carnival for several years from about 1948. Her mother Mrs Millie Wilkes (nee Palmer, originally from Sutton Maddock) made the red velvet cloak worn by the Madeley carnival queen and the page outfits and attendants' dresses. The last Madeley carnival seems to have been in 1956 (can't find a report in the paper for August 1957 of any carnival then) but was revived in 1979 as Madeley and District Carnival and the widowed Millie handed over the regalia, which she had kept for about 25 years, in 1979 for use in the revived carnival, which only appears to have survived a year or two. Mrs Davies
