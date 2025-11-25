Telford retro: 21 pictures from in and around the developing new town in 1971 - see what you remember!

Plans to erect a TV booster station on The Wrekin were unveiled, and it was also a landmark year for Telford United, who lifted the FA Challenge Trophy.

Join us as we look back at some of the moments and faces from that year, captured in the Shropshire Star’s archive.

'The mill at the Lilleshall Company's Steel Rolling Division.' Picture taken on February 15, 1971. The firm was not actually at Lilleshall but in Oakengates and Snedshill.

Trench Road, Trench. Traffic on March 11, 1971. Here we see a Midland Red bus and a Morris Minor car.

'Telford's drum majorette troupe made a rehearsal appearance at the Buck's Head last night before their big date for the FA Challenge Trophy semi-final on Saturday,' read the caption on March 30, 1971. Telford United went on to reach the final and played Hillingdon at Wembley on Saturday, May 1, 1971, winning 3-2.

Telford United supporters about to leave to watch the FA Challenge Trophy Final played at Wembley on Saturday, May 1, 1971, between Telford United and Hillingdon

The FA Challenge Trophy Final played at Wembley on Saturday, May 1, 1971, between Telford United and Hillingdon. Telford came from 2-0 down to win 3-2. This picture shows the goal scored by Joey Owen which began the Telford United comeback. The caption read: '...the ball nestling in the net and Hillingdon keeper Lowe flat out and beaten for Telford's first goal.'