Shropshire Star
Close

Telford retro: 21 pictures from in and around the developing new town in 1971 - see what you remember!

In 1971, Telford was a new town still taking shape, with fresh housing estates rising and major routes - most notably the Eastern Primary Road, now the A442 Queensway - taking form.

Plus
By Tania Taylor
Published
Last updated

Plans to erect a TV booster station on The Wrekin were unveiled, and it was also a landmark year for Telford United, who lifted the FA Challenge Trophy.

Join us as we look back at some of the moments and faces from that year, captured in the Shropshire Star’s archive.

'The mill at the Lilleshall Company's Steel Rolling Division.' Picture taken on February 15, 1971. The firm was not actually at Lilleshall but in Oakengates and Snedshill.
'The mill at the Lilleshall Company's Steel Rolling Division.' Picture taken on February 15, 1971. The firm was not actually at Lilleshall but in Oakengates and Snedshill.
Trench Road, Trench. Traffic on March 11, 1971. Here we see a Midland Red bus and a Morris Minor car
Trench Road, Trench. Traffic on March 11, 1971. Here we see a Midland Red bus and a Morris Minor car.
nostalgia pic. Telford. 'Telford's drum majorette troupe made a rehearsal appearance at the Buck's Head last night before their big date for the FA Challenge Trophy semi-final on Saturday.\ That's the caption pasted on the back of this print from the Shropshire Star picture archive, which has the Shropshire Star copyright stamp. Handwritten date on the back is 30.3.71, i.e. March 30, 1971. That is likely publication date. There is also a datestamp on the back for September 17, 1971, which is probably when it was republished for some reason. Telford United Football Club. Cheerleaders. Library code: Telford nostalgia 2013.
'Telford's drum majorette troupe made a rehearsal appearance at the Buck's Head last night before their big date for the FA Challenge Trophy semi-final on Saturday,' read the caption on March 30, 1971. Telford United went on to reach the final and played Hillingdon at Wembley on Saturday, May 1, 1971, winning 3-2.
Telford United supporters about to leave to watch the FA Challenge Trophy Final played at Wembley on Saturday, May 1, 1971, between Telford United and Hillingdon
Telford United supporters about to leave to watch the FA Challenge Trophy Final played at Wembley on Saturday, May 1, 1971, between Telford United and Hillingdon
The FA Challenge Trophy Final played at Wembley on Saturday, May 1, 1971, between Telford United and Hillingdon. Telford came from 2-0 down to win 3-2. This picture shows the goal scored by Joey Owen which began the Telford United comeback. The caption read: '...the ball nestling in the net and Hillingdon keeper Lowe flat out and beaten for Telford's first goal.'
The FA Challenge Trophy Final played at Wembley on Saturday, May 1, 1971, between Telford United and Hillingdon. Telford came from 2-0 down to win 3-2. This picture shows the goal scored by Joey Owen which began the Telford United comeback. The caption read: '...the ball nestling in the net and Hillingdon keeper Lowe flat out and beaten for Telford's first goal.'
The FA Challenge Trophy Final played at Wembley on Saturday, May 1, 1971, between Telford United and Hillingdon. Telford came from 2-0 down to win 3-2. The caption reads: 'It's all over and the cup's ours. There's no mistaking the way these supporters feel about things as the Telford players parade round the Wembley pitch after winning the FA Challenge Trophy.'
The caption reads: 'It's all over and the cup's ours. There's no mistaking the way these supporters feel about things as the Telford players parade round the Wembley pitch after winning the FA Challenge Trophy.' May 1, 1971