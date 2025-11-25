Telford retro: 21 pictures from in and around the developing new town in 1971 - see what you remember!
In 1971, Telford was a new town still taking shape, with fresh housing estates rising and major routes - most notably the Eastern Primary Road, now the A442 Queensway - taking form.
Plus
By Tania Taylor
Published
Last updated
Plans to erect a TV booster station on The Wrekin were unveiled, and it was also a landmark year for Telford United, who lifted the FA Challenge Trophy.
Join us as we look back at some of the moments and faces from that year, captured in the Shropshire Star’s archive.