Shropshire retro: 21 pictures to take you back to 1990 featuring protests, an earthquake and a Wolves legend in Telford

It was also the year that engineers broke through the final section of rock between the two halves of the Channel Tunnel’s service tunnel, creating the first physical link between Britain and France, while the year’s biggest films included blockbuster hits such as Ghost, Home Alone, and Pretty Woman.

Locally, Shropshire experienced one of the most powerful earthquakes to strike Britain in a century. The entire county felt the impact, with Shrewsbury hit particularly hard. Buildings shook violently, masonry crashed into the streets and parts of the town had to be sealed off for safety.

Let’s take a look at some of the dramatic images and other memorable moments and faces captured in these photographs from the Shropshire Star archives.

The caption reads: 'The new Sainsbury's store at Old Park, one of the major new developments in the Telford centre area.' January 9, 1990

Storm damage in Shrewsbury in February 1990. The caption reads: 'One Shrewsbury garden looked as though it had been struck by an earthquake. Two garden sheds at the home of Mrs Pat Milsom, of Stonehurst Drive, were upended when a 90 foot Scots Pine was uprooted.' It was carried with a number of stories about storms lashing the British Isles

Princess Anne flicks through the visitors book after adding her signature at the official opening of the Telford Hospital on February 12, 1990. On her visit it became known as the Princess Royal Hospital, Telford