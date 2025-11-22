Shropshire retro: 21 pictures to take you back to 1990 featuring protests, an earthquake and a Wolves legend in Telford
In 1990, the UK saw significant social and political upheaval, most notably the large-scale poll tax riots in London and the subsequent resignation of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.
It was also the year that engineers broke through the final section of rock between the two halves of the Channel Tunnel’s service tunnel, creating the first physical link between Britain and France, while the year’s biggest films included blockbuster hits such as Ghost, Home Alone, and Pretty Woman.
Locally, Shropshire experienced one of the most powerful earthquakes to strike Britain in a century. The entire county felt the impact, with Shrewsbury hit particularly hard. Buildings shook violently, masonry crashed into the streets and parts of the town had to be sealed off for safety.
Let’s take a look at some of the dramatic images and other memorable moments and faces captured in these photographs from the Shropshire Star archives.