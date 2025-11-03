Shropshire retro: 12 nostalgic pictures taken during the month of November in the 1960s, 70s and 80s
We’ve dipped into the photography archives once again to look back at the month of November.
It’s the time of year when the days continue getting shorter as autumn gradually approaches winter and fireworks displays and bonfires take place to mark Guy Fawkes Night.
Many events have been captured through the years such as a cheese eating competition at Ruyton-XI-Towns in 1971. Farmworker Ray Williams narrowly missed beating the world record as he attempted to eat a pound of cheddar cheese in 11 minutes, 22 seconds. Ray’s effort was not in vain because he managed to raise money for charity.
Meanwhile, brownies, cubs and scouts gathered for a fundraising effort of their own as they held a sponsored silence in Pontesbury and recipients of the Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award were welcomed at a reception at Buckingham Palace.
Historical moments were also captured such as first steps towards creating what would become Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital and the opening of the M54.