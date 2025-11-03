Shropshire retro: 12 nostalgic pictures taken during the month of November in the 1960s, 70s and 80s

It’s the time of year when the days continue getting shorter as autumn gradually approaches winter and fireworks displays and bonfires take place to mark Guy Fawkes Night.

Many events have been captured through the years such as a cheese eating competition at Ruyton-XI-Towns in 1971. Farmworker Ray Williams narrowly missed beating the world record as he attempted to eat a pound of cheddar cheese in 11 minutes, 22 seconds. Ray’s effort was not in vain because he managed to raise money for charity.

Meanwhile, brownies, cubs and scouts gathered for a fundraising effort of their own as they held a sponsored silence in Pontesbury and recipients of the Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award were welcomed at a reception at Buckingham Palace.

Historical moments were also captured such as first steps towards creating what would become Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital and the opening of the M54.

1966: Most children, at some time in their schooling, are asked by their art teacher to decorate the classroom but few are ever invited to make a giant power station prettier. That, however, was the request which Mr Lloyd Williams, art master at St Martin's (sic) Modern School, near Oswestry, made to his pupils recently. The 'job' was to prepare a glass mosaic for the main conference room at the Â£1 million new power station being built at Ironbridge. The young artists - about 50 boys and girls are employed on the mosaic - set to work at once. Measuring 8ft by 15ft, the mosaic is composed of thousands of pieces of coloured glass. It depicts the history of industry in the Ironbridge area from the days of the early charcoal burner, through the days of the initial iron smelters of Coalbrookdale to work at the modern power station itself.

1983: There were celebrations as Transport Secretary Nicholas Ridley opened the M54 motorway, linking the M6, Wolverhampton and Telford to North and Mid Wales.

1989: Workmen at a former maltings works in Shrewsbury sparked a major chemical alert and fire crews were called out when they accidentally cut through the wrong pipe, releasing poisonous ammonia fumes. The men were trying to remove old plant used at the old brewery when the accident happened at the Castle Maltings in New Park Road.

1974: Students of Bridgnorth College of Further Education took part in a mixed comic football match, a Students' Union effort to promote student involvement and unity at the college.

1978: A bread queue forms in Wellington during a national strike by bakery workers. People were desperate to get their hands on bread amid nationwide shortages.

1980: A mini computer was brought into use for instructional purposes at Hadley Manor School, Telford, and both members of the staff and pupils were engaged in learning the use of the keyboard.From left: Mr Ralph Palmer, head of English and librarian, Andrew Mulcuck, 16, of Ketley, Peter Pearing, 15, of Hadley, and Mrs Doris Morris, library assistant, with teacher Mrs Vida Pearce at the keyboard.

1971: Farmworker Ray Williams only just failed to beat the world cheese eating record at his local pub in Ruyton-XI-Towns. Ray, of Birch Grove, Ruyton-XI-Towns, is seen attempting to eat a pound of cheddar cheese in 11 mins 22 secs but, when the time was up, he had only managed to get through 14 ounces. Ray's effort was not in vain because he managed to raise, with the auction of cheese given by a local dairy, £15 for the blind.

1976: A team of surveyors from the West Midland Regional Health Authority visiting the Telford new general hospital site at Apley, Wellington. They are Mr Frank Morris, Mr Roger Grainger, Mr Andrew Parbury, and Mr Paddy Waldron.

1968: A popular suggestion for using old railway tracks was that of turning them into roads. Dawley New Town went one better with an old railway running through the central development area.The corporation made use of it by running pipes of their sewerage scheme along its length.

1972: Shropshire winners of the Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award attended the Duke's reception at Buckingham Palace for young people who have achieved the Gold Standard in his award scheme.