Shropshire actor pays tribute after death of Crossroads co-star Tony Adams, 84, who played Adam Chance

The man, who was quickly apprehended by security staff, took exception to the way Crossroads scoundrel Adam Chance had been mistreating little rich girl Miranda Pollard, and decided to avenge her honour.

The Midlands motel melodrama was routinely panned by critics for its unbelievable storylines, but this man certainly believed what he saw on screen. Actor Tony Adams, who played raffish bounder Adam for 10 years in the original run, and then revived the character in the 2001-2003 revival, has died peacefully at the age of 84.

Former co-star Paul Henry, who lives in Whitchurch, told the Star that he spoke to his old friend only last week. He said Adams, who shot to fame as the debonair Dr Neville Bywaters in the 1970s soap General Hospital, had died on Saturday 'with a smile on his face', after enjoying a meal with his wife Christine.

"He was a lovely man," says Henry, who spent 13 years as the motel's slow-witted handyman, Benny Hawkins.

"We finished Crossroads in 1988, but we always kept in touch. How many people are you still in touch with from 1988?

Paul Henry as Benny on Crossroads

"He was multi-talented, a really good singer and a brilliant actor of the old school. Like a lot of us, he learned his trade in theatre, later moving into television."

Anthony Sawley Adams was born in Anglesey, Wales, in 1940 and later trained as an actor at the Italia Conti theatre school.

As a child he appeared on the London stage, notably alongside the young Kenneth Williams in a production of Peter Pan at the Scala Theatre. He also appeared opposite Cheryl Kennedy in a West End revival of The Boy Friend, and later appeared with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

He first appeared in Crossroads in 1966 as a minor character Mr Perkins, but his big break came in 1972 when he landed the role of consultant paediatrician Dr Bywaters in General Hospital, another soap opera set in the Midlands, which he remained with for its entire seven-year run. He recalled how viewers, unhappy with their own doctors, would write to him seeking a second opinion.

In 1973 he played evil chemical-firm boss Elgin in the six-episode Doctor Who storyline The Green Death, although he was taken ill part of the way through the series, and Roy Skelton was drafted in as new character Mr James to finish his lines.

However, it was as smooth-talking cad Adam Chance that Adams is best remembered, making his first appearance as the smooth-talking accountant in 1978, and quickly establishing himself as one of the series' main characters, as Adam convinced motel matriarch Meg Mortimer, played by Noele Gordon, that he was indispensable. Major storylines, watched by more than 15 million people, saw Adam steal and then break the heart of Meg's troubled daughter Jill Harvey, and he also played a central role in the controversial bonfire night episode in 1981, when Meg was apparently burned alive in an armchair during an arson attack in which Adam became prime suspect. The episode led to the switchboards of West Midland hospitals being jammed by viewers concerned for Meg's welfare, but their fears were eased a few days later when Meg sensationally reappeared on board the QE2.

Adams told producers he wanted to leave the show in 1987, but changed his mind on hearing it was being scrapped the following year, and remained in the series until the final episode in April 198 - which saw Adam's hopes of buying the hotel dashed as Jill left him for pub landlord John Maddingham.

Tony Adams and former Crossroads co-star Jane Rossington at the end of Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's 2003-04 pantomime Peter Pan, with Bobby Ball, Sheila Kerr, Beth Humphreys, and Lee Brennan

Parts in Bergerac, The Upper Hand, and Dudley-based sitcom The Grimleys followed, and in 2001 he returned as Adam Chance in Carlton Television's revival of Crossroads. The new series saw him rekindle his romance with Jill, played by Lichfield actress Jane Rossington., only to be charged with her murder. Adam was released from prison the following year, and appeared to die in a fire he started in the church crypt.

Tony Adams with his Crossroads co-stars Noele Gordon and Jane Rossington

Adams vehemently defended the oft-derided soap, although he initially turned down the part of Adam, fearing that filming five episodes a week would be too heavy a workload. Producer Jack Barton reportedly replied: "Well Tony, you got it wrong, because in actual fact, we do six.” And Adams took the part anyway.

Adams described how every episode was shot 'as live', with no time for retakes or editing. In one episode a toaster caught fire, with the cast improvising as they dealt with the burning appliance.

Adams and Rossington appeared together in the 2003/04 pantomime production of Peter Pan, also starring comedian Bobby Ball. He then appeared in the stage version of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the London Palladium Theatre, where he played Grandpa Potts, in 2004.

In 2023, Adams and former Crossroads co-star Su Hanson had cameo roles in Nolly, a three-part drama mini-drama created by Russell T Davies about the life of Crossroads actress Noele Gordon.

Actor Augustus Prew, who played Adams in the drama, described him as a “magical man” during interviews at the time.

Adams died at Sussex County Hospital in Brighton on Saturday, with his wife Christine by his side.

Michael Rose, of The Michael Rose Organisation Ltd, paid tribute to Adams as an 'absolute joy' and a talented actor, dancer and singer.

“He was one of the warmest gentlemen you could wish to work with,” Mr Rose said.

“He was an absolute joy. He was a dancer originally but there was nothing Tony couldn’t do.

“He was a very accomplished actor, he was a really good dancer and singer.

“He played Grandpa Potts in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and was a joy to have in the company, as he was in every company.

“We shall miss him.”