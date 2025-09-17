The proposals to convert the old stables at Maesllwch Castle near Glasbury on Wye will be considered by Powys County Council.

The proposal would see the creation of a two-bedroom apartment incorporating extension and partial new roof, replacement of roof over the Carpenters Workshop, modernisation works including new windows, external wall insulation, works to a retaining wall and internal alterations.

The site of the castle dates back to the 16th century but the current building was created in the 1850s by then owner Walter De Winton, whose family still own the building.

According to the heritage archive, Coflein, the house was requisitioned during the Second World War and "some buildings in the stable and service courtyards were altered".

“The house was not fully habitable after the war and the principal rooms of the S. elevation were demolished in the 1950s."

The design and access statement, submitted by Hurley and Davies on behalf of the current owner, said: “The North Wing Tower forms part of the historic stable block to Maesllwch Castle and originally comprised stabling and associated work spaces to the ground floor with grooms living accommodation above.

“Unfortunately, the need for such stabling ceased in the mid-20th century, and the buildings have been used for limited storage since.

“Although they are relatively watertight, they have deteriorated significantly during this period and now require a greater level of intervention than could be financially justified by retaining their current use.

“Consequently it is considered that the only financially viable way of justifying the current repair costs will be to convert the building into residential use.

“In addition to the conversion works to the actual tower, the roof over the adjacent store known as the “carpenters shop” is in poor condition and this requires major refurbishment, including the addition of two new trusses due to the poor condition of the existing trusses.”

The statement continues; “The overall vision of this scheme has been to try to create a conversion which retains the historic character of this extremely interesting structure and minimises the disruption to the actual historic fabric whilst still allowing the provision of those modern amenities which form an essential element of such conversions.”

The external fabric of the building will kept as original as possible, although the timber elements of all the historic doors and windows will be replaced with double glazed units being used wherever possible.

An electric vehicle charging point will be provided and heating and hot water will be provided by the castle’s existing system.

All timber used will be from a renewable source.

The statement concludes; “This proposal would ensure the continued use, and consequently preservation, of this building, significantly enhancing the probability of the long term survival of the tower.

“Whilst some of the proposed alterations would cause limited harm to the significance of the building, It is considered that the benefits that would accrue from its use would outweigh these.

“This proposal would also allow additional residential accommodation to be provided within an area that is currently short of such accommodation.

“As such it is considered these alterations represent the best long term interests of the building.”

Powys County Council will make a final decision on the plans by October 30.

You can find out more about planning applications and planned roadworks where you live. Visit publicnoticeportal.uk.