Severn Valley Railway teams up with rail sector leader for unique heritage and modern traction weekend

The Severn Valley Railway (SVR) will welcome enthusiasts and families alike for a special weekend of rail activity, in partnership with GB Railfreight, on Saturday, September 6 and Sunday, September 7.

The event will bring together a mix of heritage and contemporary locomotives, running services across the line and offering visitors a rare opportunity to enjoy the best of both railway worlds.

Profits from the weekend will be donated to Great Ormond Street Hospital, supporting vital care for seriously ill children.

SVR managing director Jonathan ‘Gus’ Dunster said: “Throughout the weekend, passengers will be able to travel behind a variety of mainline diesel locomotives from the GB Railfreight fleet, including 73107, 73136, 66710, 66719 and 69015.

"These will operate alongside members of the SVR’s own home fleet and will include steam locomotive GWR 4930 ‘Hagley Hall’ and Class 40, 50 and 52 diesel locomotives as well as the Diesel Multiple Unit.

“We have very strong links with GBRf, and it’s thanks to their support that we’re able to offer this rare and rather special opportunity to travel behind locomotives that usually haul freight around the country.

One of the mainline guests is 69015, carrying its original number 56009, from pre-conversion. Photo: GBRf

"What’s also very pleasing is that we’re raising money at the same time for Great Ormond Street Hospital, an extremely deserving cause.”

There’ll be several additional attractions across the line for visitors to enjoy.

At Kidderminster, a mini beer festival will take place on the platform, and behind-the-scenes tours of the Diesel Depot will be available.

The Engine House at Highley will feature a model railway exhibition, delivered in collaboration with Hornby Magazine.

Tours of the Diesel Depot at Kidderminster are available on a first-come, first-served basis between 10am and 3pm, starting from the Coalyard Miniature Railway station at the end of the car park.

Standard fares will apply throughout the event, with Freedom of the Line and Short Journey tickets available both in advance and on the day.