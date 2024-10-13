28 nostalgic photos of Shropshire in the 1970s - from the happy to the angry

Today the Shropshire Star delves into the archive to pick out some of the day-to-day pictures we featured in the newspaper over the decade.
They reveal some of the landmarks we have lost and events that we may remember.
But most importantly they show in clarity the people, whether they be enjoying a social get-together or protesting on an issue affecting where they live.
It was an era of change, when power stations and major roads were built.
Some of the buildings we feature today are long gone as our towns have been redeveloped in the name of progress.
But the causes that people hold dear were clearly important.
And, above all, the sense of community that makes Shropshire and Mid Wales so special, is there to see in black and white.