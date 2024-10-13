28 nostalgic photos of Shropshire in the 1970s - from the happy to the angry

Today the Shropshire Star delves into the archive to pick out some of the day-to-day pictures we featured in the newspaper over the decade.

They reveal some of the landmarks we have lost and events that we may remember.

But most importantly they show in clarity the people, whether they be enjoying a social get-together or protesting on an issue affecting where they live.

It was an era of change, when power stations and major roads were built.

Some of the buildings we feature today are long gone as our towns have been redeveloped in the name of progress.

But the causes that people hold dear were clearly important.

And, above all, the sense of community that makes Shropshire and Mid Wales so special, is there to see in black and white.

Dinham Bridge, Ludlow, believed to have been taken around 1970

Downton Castle. This is a May 1970 print in the Shropshire Star picture archive and the caption pasted on the back reads: 'Spring time and daffodils for two-year-old Edward Lennox, and his sister Arabella, four and a half, whose home is at Downton Castle, near Ludlow, seen in the castle grounds'

Ludlow Town Hall during a dinner party

Whitchurch Scout Group in 1970

Catering staff from Silhouette at Harlescott, Shrewsbury, at a social event of some sort, probably a Christmas party given the date. A note on the back reads: 'Dec 15, 1970. Busse up (sic) at the Loggerheads'

Disc jockey Ed Stewart, aka Ed "Stewpot" Stewart, at the opening of Telford town centre on October 2, 1973

Wives and girlfriends of the Telford United team which was going to Wembley for the FA Trophy final in 1970. Back row, (left to right), Glenda Ball (Keith's wife), Sheila Hart (Brian's wife), Adeline Reynolds (Alan's wife), Margaret Gregg (Geoff Croft's girlfriend), Denise Jervis (Johnny Ray's fiancee). Seated (left to right): Sheila Coton (Paul's wife), Pat Fudge (Micky's wife), and Mary Onions (Alan Harris's girlfriend)

The old Palladium Cinema at Mill Street and Park Avenue, in Whitchurch, in the 1970s

First passengers on the iron boat following its launching... 19-year-old Carys Williams, of Leegomery, a clerk, and students John Cockcroft and Stephen Archibald (right)

Traffic protest in Priorslee, on July 21, 1973. Angry parents stopped traffic on July 21, 1973, in Freeston Avenue, St Georges, near its junction with the A5 at Snedshill. The idea was to prevent heavy lorries and motorists using the estate road as a short cut. Tempers flared as some drivers tried to force a way through, and four policemen had to step in

Arley ferry on the River Severn in July 1970

An underground chapel at Beckbury in 1970. Seen in 'the chapel' is Mr. Jack Hayward of Broadway, Shifnal, who paid his first visit there some 30 years earlier. Mr Haywards said 'the chapel', in which a six foot man could walk about with ease, was hollowed by a General Legge, who was a relative of the residents of Caynton Hall, near Beckbury

Derwen College, Oswestry, where they were having an open day

A parade in Bridgnorth High Street in 1970

Northgate Swimming Club, Bridgnorth, in the 1970s

Bridgnorth police inspector Alan Billington cleaning his 1935 Morris Eight in 1972

'Probably the only political march ever to take place in Bridgnorth. It was in support of the miners in the 1970s'

A sheep sale in Bridgnorth in 1978, held at the old livestock market site in the town

Bridgnorth station in the early days of the Severn Valley Railway

Halfpenny Green airfield in August 1970

Two children at an open day at the new Ironbridge Power Station on July 4, 1970. The giant cooling towers at Buildwas dwarf young visitors David Evans (7), of Albrighton, and Malcolm Podmore (2)

Firemen rescuing passengers when Bridgnorth Cliff Railway came to a halt during a power cut due to the 1970s miners' strike

Weighing and packing 10lb blocks of Cheddar cheese at Unigate Foods' Ellesmere creamery

This is a December 1970 print in the Shropshire Star picture archive and the caption pasted on the back reads: "Plenty of mugs and jugs are filled with beer at the White Lion, Moreton, near Oswestry, but the collection of 60 Toby jugs and mugs are for display purposes only. They are the result of nine years of collecting by licensee Mr Stan Lewis and his wife Alma. Admiring one of the jugs is their 21-year-old daughter Hilary who teaches in London'

Netball team of Phoenix School in Dawley in the mid-1970s - likely to be 1976 or 1977 - who have plainly won a trophy. From the left they are: Debbie Bates, Jane Edwards, Charlotte Overton, Lorraine Biddulph, Kay Hendy, Vicky Carswell and Celia Espley. They are from the year that left, or could have left, at the age of 16 in 1977

Three nuns are studying orthopaedics at the Shropshire Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry, in 1970. They are, from left, Sister Sebastian from Ireland, Sister Janita Stevenson from Canada, and Sister Jillian Elizabeth of the Community of St Mary the Virgin, Wantage, Berkshire