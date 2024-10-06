9 photos of Shrewsbury during the 1980s - from the nostalgic to the dramatic
A lot has changed in Shrewsbury since the 1980s, and we've taken a dive into our archives to bring you a look back at life in the county town 40 years ago.
Icebergs on the River Severn amazed residents in the early '80s while new housing estates were built as well as the Darwin Shopping Centre towards the end of the decade and 1990s.
Shrewsbury Town Football Club enjoyed success in the FA Cup, and many Shropshire Star readers will remember the '80s fondly.
Let's take a look at some of the snaps and memories we've discovered.
Darwin Shopping Centre
The Darwin Shopping Centre in Shrewsbury was built by John Laing Developments and completed in 1989 before being refurbished in 2002.
Icebergs on the River Severn
Extreme weather caused icebergs on the River Severn in Shrewsbury.