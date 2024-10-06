9 photos of Shrewsbury during the 1980s - from the nostalgic to the dramatic

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Icebergs on the River Severn amazed residents in the early '80s while new housing estates were built as well as the Darwin Shopping Centre towards the end of the decade and 1990s.

Shrewsbury Town Football Club enjoyed success in the FA Cup, and many Shropshire Star readers will remember the '80s fondly.

Let's take a look at some of the snaps and memories we've discovered.

Darwin Shopping Centre

Construction of the Darwin Shopping Centre in Shrewsbury in 1987.

The Darwin Shopping Centre in Shrewsbury was built by John Laing Developments and completed in 1989 before being refurbished in 2002.

Icebergs on the River Severn

Icebergs on the River Severn in Shrewsbury in 1982, showing the floating restaurant.

Extreme weather caused icebergs on the River Severn in Shrewsbury.