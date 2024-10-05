This was the first ever front page news headline in the Shropshire Star - 60 years ago today

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Founded on October 5 of 1964 by the Graham family who owned the Express & Star in the Black Country, the Shropshire Star covers the county as well as parts of mid Wales and is one of the UK's biggest regional outlets.

There were practical and commercial reasons for launching the new newspaper for the Express & Star's Shropshire readers.

The presses at Wolverhampton were working flat-out, and distribution into the county as its population grew was a problem. Meanwhile, with Shropshire being largely rural, publishers of the Express & Star found it was becoming increasingly difficult to report in detail on all the local news.

The first ever Shropshire Star newspaper published 60 years ago on October 5, 1964

Today marks 60 years since the first printed newspaper edition of the Shropshire Star, and below is exactly how the front-page lead story read.

Angry Strike Men Say: 'We Go Back'