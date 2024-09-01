Remembering Shropshire's lost shops - including Woolies and Safeway

dailymotion.com/video/x16bk5n

Wilkos, Woollies, BHS and Beatties - just a few of the dozens of big names that have disappeared from our high streets across Shropshire in recent memory.

Feeling particularly nostalgic for the smell of pick'n'mix, we've dived into the archives to find some photographs that will stir up some shopping memories.

Here are some of the high streets much missed stores, as captured by the Shropshire Star and its readers over the years

Woolworths

Woolworths store in Castle Street, Shrewsbury in June 2000

Woolworths was originally a division of the American F. W. Woolworth Company until its sale in the early 1980s, prior to its closure in 2008 it had more than 800 stores in the UK.

Inside Woolworths in Newport pictured on May 1, 1972

Woolworths opened in Newport in 1934, originally at 77 High Street. In the early 1970s the store moved to 44-50 High Street. After the business closed forever in 2008, B&M moved into the store a few months later.

The Woolworths store in High Street, Newport is seen on its last day of trading on December 27, 2008

Discount retailers across the county snatched up the chain's former homes. Home Bargains took over the store in Oswestry, Poundstretcher in Whitchurch and 99p Store in Telford Shopping Centre.

Safeway

The Safeway store in Abbey Foregate in Shrewsbury, pictured May 1981, the building was demolished in 2001

By 1999, Safeway coming under criticism for its performance against other supermarket giants like Asda and Tesco.

Safeway was bought by the (at the time) much smaller Morrisons to the surprise of many in March 2004. Most of its 479 shops were rebranded as Morrisons, with others being sold.

Safeway supermarket in Newport in 1999. Credit: Simon Carswell

John Lewis Partnership snapped up 19 of the others, including the store in Newport.

BHS

BHS, Telford Shopping Centre

Following a number of loss-making years BHS was sold in 2015 to consortium Retail Acquisitions Ltd for a nominal price of £1.

13 months later, the company entered into administration, and after no buyer could be found all stores were closed by the end of August 2016.

An empty BHS in Telford on its last day on August 3, 2016

Toys 'R' Us

Toys 'R' Us, Shrewsbury

The first Toys 'R' Us store opened in the UK in 1985 and at its peak had over 105 stores throughout the country.

It announced it would be closing at least 26 of the stores towards the end of 2017 as part of insolvency restructuring.

Christmas shopping at Toys R Us in Shrewsbury

In March 2018, after amassing £15m in unpaid taxes and failing to find a buyer, Toys 'R' Us announced all the stores would close. All stores were closed by April 24 that year.

Netto

Netto on Wrekin Retail Park, Wellington. Taken May 1997

Danish company Netto arrived in the UK in December 1990. Before it was sold to Asda in 2010, it operated 193 stores including Wellington and Shrewsbury.

Netto Shrewsbury, now Home Bargains

The loss of the shop on Wrekin Retail Park and the next door In-Store allowed the supermarket chain to knock through two units and bring the first Asda Living store to Shropshire in 2009.

Debenhams

Debenhams in Telford shopping centre

Debenhams was founded all the way back in 1778 as a single shop in London. By the 21st century the company was facing major financial difficulties and entered administration twice in April 2019 and April 2020.

Telford shopping centre on October 13, 1981, with Burtons and F. Hinds on the left, J. Sainsbury i.e. Sainsbury's on the right, and Debenhams at the far end

By the end of 2020, the company announced it would be liquidated. While the brand and website was bought by online retailer Boohoo in January 2021, the brand did not retain any stores and after 243 years, the final shops closed in May 2021.

Staff outside Telford's Debenhams on its final day. Photo: Amy Marie Bailey

