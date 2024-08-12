Watch: Archaeologists unveil a 'Roman shrine' in Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Excavations at the site in Shropshire have revealed a circle of worn stones surrounded by post holes. Dr. Paul Reilly from the University of Southampton has spoken with myShrewsbury and believes the discovery implies that individuals had frequently been traversing around a specific object.

The raised stone plinth is said to be encircled by what appears to be a worn path and fronted by two standings stones that may mark an entrance.

The archaeologist hopes that information boards will be installed at the Shropshire Council owned site to explain their finds and Historic England, and labelled the discovery as 'spectacular'.