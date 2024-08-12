Shropshire lost to time: Locals share 14 things they miss most from Shropshire's past
Shops, eateries, town hall's, pubs, railway stations and more, these are some of the things that Shropshire residents would bring back from the past.
The Shropshire Star asked readers: "If you could bring one thing back from Shropshire's past which doesn't exist anymore what would it be?"
We received more than 200 responses as residents took a trip down memory lane.
Here are some things that Shropshire residents would like to see back from the past.
1) Ludlow and Broseley Town Hall's
Ludlow Town Hall used to stand where the outdoor market does today in Castle Square, but was demolished in 1986. The demolished Victorian building was remembered by a 10ft-long exact model replica by artist David Jackman.
Meanwhile, Broseley Town Hall that was built in 1777 was demolished around December 1963. The buildings clock was preserved, but then disappeared.
2) Woolworths
Woolies at the top of Pride Hill in Shrewsbury disappeared when all of the businesses stores closed in 2008 and 2009.
3) Market Drayton Railway Station
This was mentioned a few times in response to the question on the Shropshire Star's Facebook post. Market Drayton Railway Station served the town between 1863 and 1963.
4) Shrewsbury's Victorian market hall
The old Victorian market hall which had dominated the skyline for almost 100 years was demolished and replaced with the market hall that still stands today.
5) Market Drayton Outdoor Pool
A petition to re-open the outdoor pool earned hundreds of signatures. The pool was closed in 2016 'due to a lack of interest from the community'.
6) Telford Racquet and Fitness Centre
The racquet and fitness centre welcomed famous players such as Tim Henman and hosted local/regional tournaments. The site is missed by Shropshire Star readers.
7) Ironbridge and Broseley Railway Station
The station that was opened in 1862 was a stop on the Severn Valley Railway line. The station was closed in 1963 before being demolished in 1966 to provide car parking.
8) Ellesmere Railway Station
The region has seen several railway stations close. Another is Ellesmere Railway Station that was opened on May 4, 1863 before closing to passengers more than 100 years later on January 18, 1965. The railway station was closed completely on March 29, 1965.
Now, the current station building survives as it is Grade II listed.
9) Oswestry Town Football Club
The nation's favourite sport, and one club a reader misses is Oswestry Town FC. The club technically does still exist after merging with Total Network Solutions FC (formerly Llansantffraid FC) in 2003, but the merged club was renamed as The New Saints in 2006.
The club plays at Park Hall.
10) Shrewsbury Prison
One reader said they 'would work there again tomorrow'. Shrewsbury Prison was decommissioned in March 2013, and is now open to the public as an interactive tourism destination.
The Victorian prison, constructed in 1877, sits on top of the original Georgian prison that was built in 1793, and the remains are still accessible underneath the current buildings.
11) Empire Cinema
The Empire Cinema now known as Pizza Express in Shrewsbury was officially opened on November 25, 1922.
According to Historic England the cinema is believed to have been the first in Shropshire that was equipped with sound.
12) Dawley's Hollywood-style sign
An illegal Hollywood-style sign in Telford was removed in 2010 after it was erected without permission from the council.
The sign became a firm favourite with residents.
The mystery surrounding where the sign came from was solved when six friends and artists, all with connections to Dawley, revealed that they spent hours cutting out the individual letters and painting them.
13) The Gay Meadow
Gay Meadow was the home of Shrewsbury Town FC until the ground closed at the end of the 2007/08 season.
The ground was situated just outside the town centre on the banks of the River Severn.
14) Championship Football Team in Shrewsbury
A reader misses having a 'championship football team in Shrewsbury'.
During the 1980's when Shrewsbury Town FC were in what was known as Division Two, Salop defeated sides including Fulham, Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers, West Ham United and Chelsea.
Shrewsbury Town finished 19th in League One last season.
Others
Other places and landmarks missed in the region include The Unicorn pub in Ketley, and several respondents to the post said thy missed baked potatoes from the Victorian Arcade.
Angelo's fish and chip shop in Little Dawley is missed by residents as well as several shops in Madeley for one reader, that include Stanton's, the butchers, a veg shop, and a toy shop.
T.O Williams Bakery was on the mind of one reader, while Bakers Oven in Riverside was said to do 'amazing sausage rolls' according to one resident.
Another Shropshire Star reader would like to see the railway tunnel that runs under Bridgnorth opened, and the railway track between Bridgnorth and Shrewsbury restored.
As always, you can go back in time with our nostalgia stories that can be found on the Shropshire Star website.