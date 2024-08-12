Shropshire lost to time: Locals share 14 things they miss most from Shropshire's past

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Shropshire Star asked readers: "If you could bring one thing back from Shropshire's past which doesn't exist anymore what would it be?"

We received more than 200 responses as residents took a trip down memory lane.

Here are some things that Shropshire residents would like to see back from the past.

1) Ludlow and Broseley Town Hall's

Ludlow Town Hall used to stand where the outdoor market does today in Castle Square, but was demolished in 1986. The demolished Victorian building was remembered by a 10ft-long exact model replica by artist David Jackman.

Ludlow Town Hall

Meanwhile, Broseley Town Hall that was built in 1777 was demolished around December 1963. The buildings clock was preserved, but then disappeared.

Broseley Town Hall

2) Woolworths

Woolies at the top of Pride Hill in Shrewsbury disappeared when all of the businesses stores closed in 2008 and 2009.

Woolworths at the top of Pride Hill

3) Market Drayton Railway Station

This was mentioned a few times in response to the question on the Shropshire Star's Facebook post. Market Drayton Railway Station served the town between 1863 and 1963.

Market Drayton railway station, undated, but with a steam locomotive

4) Shrewsbury's Victorian market hall

The old Victorian market hall which had dominated the skyline for almost 100 years was demolished and replaced with the market hall that still stands today.

Shrewsbury Market Hall today

5) Market Drayton Outdoor Pool

A petition to re-open the outdoor pool earned hundreds of signatures. The pool was closed in 2016 'due to a lack of interest from the community'.

Market Drayton outdoor pool

6) Telford Racquet and Fitness Centre

The racquet and fitness centre welcomed famous players such as Tim Henman and hosted local/regional tournaments. The site is missed by Shropshire Star readers.

En-Tout-Cas Junior tennis finals at Telford Racquet and Fitness Club

British tennis star Tim Henman is pictured at the finals of the Midland Bank\LTA Schools Tennis Team Competition, held at the Telford Racquet and Fitness Centre

7) Ironbridge and Broseley Railway Station

The station that was opened in 1862 was a stop on the Severn Valley Railway line. The station was closed in 1963 before being demolished in 1966 to provide car parking.

Ironbridge and Broseley railway station

8) Ellesmere Railway Station

The region has seen several railway stations close. Another is Ellesmere Railway Station that was opened on May 4, 1863 before closing to passengers more than 100 years later on January 18, 1965. The railway station was closed completely on March 29, 1965.

Ellesmere Railway Station

Now, the current station building survives as it is Grade II listed.

9) Oswestry Town Football Club

The nation's favourite sport, and one club a reader misses is Oswestry Town FC. The club technically does still exist after merging with Total Network Solutions FC (formerly Llansantffraid FC) in 2003, but the merged club was renamed as The New Saints in 2006.

nostalgia pic. Oswestry. Oswestry Town Football Club in action under floodlights at their ground. This picture was taken on Wednesday, September 16, 1970, by Shropshire Star photographer Dan Arden, and carried in the Shropshire Star the following day. It was a historic event as it was Oswestry's first floodlit match. The floodlights had cost 5,000. A total of 1,271 fans saw them beat Ormskirk 2-1. The venue was the Town's ground in Victoria Road, Oswestry. Oswestry footballers. Oswestry football club. Oswestry Town FC. Oswestry FC. Library code: Oswestry nostalgia 2011. USED LETTS LETTERS PFP JUL 3 2023

The club plays at Park Hall.

10) Shrewsbury Prison

One reader said they 'would work there again tomorrow'. Shrewsbury Prison was decommissioned in March 2013, and is now open to the public as an interactive tourism destination.

Shrewsbury Prison.

The Victorian prison, constructed in 1877, sits on top of the original Georgian prison that was built in 1793, and the remains are still accessible underneath the current buildings.

11) Empire Cinema

The Empire Cinema now known as Pizza Express in Shrewsbury was officially opened on November 25, 1922.

nostalgia pic. Shrewsbury. nostalgia pic in colour. This picture sent in by John Wilson, who gave no contact details. His covering letter described this as 'The Empire Cinema had just closed in January 1998. It was opened in 1922 by Lord and Lady Berwick. It became the first cinema in the county to screen talkies in 1929." He also sent in a second picture (of the Eye, Ear and Throat Hospital). He said the pictures were 'taken from My Shrewsbury, by John Wilson, published 1915 (sic).' Empire cinema in Mardol. Shrewsbury cinema. The sign board says 'That's All Folks. 1922-1998.' Library code: Shrewsbury nostalgia 2019..

According to Historic England the cinema is believed to have been the first in Shropshire that was equipped with sound.

12) Dawley's Hollywood-style sign

An illegal Hollywood-style sign in Telford was removed in 2010 after it was erected without permission from the council.

Dawley Hollywood-style sign

The sign became a firm favourite with residents.

The mystery surrounding where the sign came from was solved when six friends and artists, all with connections to Dawley, revealed that they spent hours cutting out the individual letters and painting them.

13) The Gay Meadow

Gay Meadow was the home of Shrewsbury Town FC until the ground closed at the end of the 2007/08 season.

End of an era Shrewsbury Town FC last league game at Gay Meadow against Grimsby Town. PIC BY ED BAGNALL 5/5/2007.

The ground was situated just outside the town centre on the banks of the River Severn.

14) Championship Football Team in Shrewsbury

A reader misses having a 'championship football team in Shrewsbury'.

nostalgia pic. Shrewsbury. SHREWSBURY TOWN 1980-81 BACK; MARK ADAMS, BRIAN COYNE, BOB WARDLE, GLYN JONES, CARLETON LEONARD, JIMMY LINDSAY MIDDLE; WAYNE JONES (PHYSIO), JACK KEAY, ROSS MACLAREN, DEAN EDWARDS, COLIN GRIFFIN, IAN ATKINS, STEVE BIGGINS, TONY LARKIN, GRAHAM HAWKINS (COACH) FRONT; JOHN DUNGWORTH, STEVE CROSS, JAKE KING, GRAHAM TURNER (PLAYER-MANAGER), DAVID TONG, PAUL PETTS, CHIC BATES. Shrewsbury Town FC team lineup. Library code: Shrewsbury nostalgia 2000.

During the 1980's when Shrewsbury Town FC were in what was known as Division Two, Salop defeated sides including Fulham, Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers, West Ham United and Chelsea.

Shrewsbury Town finished 19th in League One last season.

Others

Other places and landmarks missed in the region include The Unicorn pub in Ketley, and several respondents to the post said thy missed baked potatoes from the Victorian Arcade.

Angelo's fish and chip shop in Little Dawley is missed by residents as well as several shops in Madeley for one reader, that include Stanton's, the butchers, a veg shop, and a toy shop.

T.O Williams Bakery was on the mind of one reader, while Bakers Oven in Riverside was said to do 'amazing sausage rolls' according to one resident.

Another Shropshire Star reader would like to see the railway tunnel that runs under Bridgnorth opened, and the railway track between Bridgnorth and Shrewsbury restored.

As always, you can go back in time with our nostalgia stories that can be found on the Shropshire Star website.