Sports drama, the Olympic flame and a royal visit: 15 memorable pictures taken in Shropshire in 2012

Plenty happened in the county during 2012 with the demolition of an old bus station, transformation of Shrewsbury Music Hall and celebrations of the London Olympic Games, which saw thousands of people line the streets of Shropshire.

Queen Elizabeth II also visited the county on a special day at RAF Cosford, and Shrewsbury Town secured promotion.

Our photographers were there to capture the action, so let's take a look at what life was like in the county during 2012.

Here are 15 photos that show you what was happening in the county 12 years ago.

Olympic torch parade

The Olympic torch is paraded through Shropshire

The Olympic torch is paraded through Shropshire in 2012, picture from May 30, 2012

Ahead of the 2012 London Olympic games, the Olympic torch was paraded through the county.

Thousands watched the torch arrive in Shropshire, passing through Ludlow, Clee Hill and Cleobury Mortimer on the sixth day of the torch's journey.

The Olympic torch is paraded through Shropshire in 2012, picture from May 30, 2012

The Olympic torch is paraded through Shropshire in 2012, picture from May 30, 2012

Crowds cheered loudly as it passed, and approximately 40,000 people gathered in Shrewsbury to watch the Olympic Flame as it stopped off in Oswestry, Pant, Llanymynech, Shrewsbury, Cressage, Much Wenlock, Benthall, Telford and Broseley in May.

The torch made a 70-day, 8,000-mile journey around Britain before the 2012 Olympic Games.

Team GB went on to finish third in the London 2012 medal table with 65 in total. This included 29 golds, and 18 each of silver and bronze medals.

August 4 in 2012 is widely regarded as the greatest night in the history of British athletics as Greg Rutherford, Jessica Ennis-Hill and Mo Farah all secured gold medals within a sensational 45 minutes.