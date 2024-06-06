My memories of an emotional Normandy visit with veterans who saw action – Peter Rhodes

We reported stories that had never been heard before from old soldiers, sailors and airmen, many of whom had never spoken about their Normandy experiences. In the process Peter Rhodes met a glider pilot, a Commando and a yeomanry tank crewman who came to be good friends.

Peter Rhodes

All the veterans who joined the E&S pilgrimage are now dead but their memories live on. Here is Peter's account of that journey.

Reuben Welsh of Brewood, a tank radio operator who fought on D-Day with the Staffordshire Yeomanry, holds the coach spellbound as we drive into Normandy.

See, here? He points out where his Sherman tanks roared ashore 'without even getting our tracks wet' and raced inland to grab the high ground on June 6, 1944. It was a shrewd move. As German tanks launched a counter-attack, the Staffordshire Yeomanry shot them to pieces.

'They didn't come back again,' he says grimly.

George Jones of Wednesfield, who got stuck into some of the bloodiest fighting with his pals in the Commandos, has so much to say but is choked by emotion. This is his first trip back in fifty years and as we catch sight of Pegasus Bridge, the six-foot figure in the green beret breaks down. Between the beach and this bridge, four miles inland, George's 500 Commandos were shot and shelled to shreds. All but 80 were killed or wounded.

'I'm full up. I'm very emotional. If you weren't there, you can't imagine it,' he says, handing over the microphone at the front of the coach.

'You're entitled to be emotional, mate,' someone whispers.

Left to right, Reuben Welsh, George Jones and Alf Wilson

Alf 'Tug' Wilson, of Bloxwich, is offered the mike but no, thanks, he insists, he can't follow a tale like that. Maybe tomorrow, but not just now.

Anyway, he didn't do much, really. What he actually did on D-Day, for the record, was fly an unarmed, engineless Horsa glider into a Normandy bristling with enemy guns. Oh, and as he was landing, another Horsa crashed on top of him with 'one hell of a bang', but he got down safely. That was all.

Aerial pic of Pegasus Bridge, with gliders visible. Capturing the bridge was an essential part of the allied invasion plans.

The things these impossibly brave young men did all those years ago bring tears to the toughest eyes. Old soldiers never talk about killing people, simply of 'doing the job or 'doing what we were told, a neat shorthand which removes them from the terrors that still cause sleepless nights.

For years afterwards, says Reuben Welsh, he couldn't enjoy a drive in the countryside without seeing every wood as a tank hiding place, every valley as an ambush. George Jones remembers a German officer decapitated by a shell, his hat nearby, his head nowhere to be seen 'and not a drop of blood anywhere'.

And yet it was impossible to be here in Normandy for the 50th anniversary of D-Day, amid this incredible sea of goodwill and mounting excitement where people spot a British number plate and smile and wave, and to stay maudlin for long. The gratitude of the Normans was both humbling and extraordinary. Seventeen thousand French civilians perished in the D-Day operation and its aftermath. Every town was bombed and blasted to rubble.

Reuben Welsh remembers each Sherman in his regiment pumping fifty shells a day into the German-held hamlet of La Bijude. The place sports a plaque, proudly declaring itself 'the most destroyed village in Normandy'. At Pegasus Bridge, stormed by British glider troops in the opening minutes of D-Day, a bevy of thirtysomething French women cyclists flirt with the old English warriors.

Pegasus bridge pictures in 1994

'You were here?' they ask the former tank crewman. 'Impossible. You are too young. Such a young face, non?'

Eighty-year-old Madame Marie Guiffard pushes her way forward through the laughing throng. Monsieur Welsh was at Hermanville on D-Day? Why, that was her village. She was thirty, expecting a baby and her family lived in a slit trench in the garden for five weeks, during 'le debarquement', the invasion. She remembers the commandos coming up the road led by a bag-piper. Was that Reuben, peut-etre?

'Non, pas moi,' he explains in the French he has learned at night school since he was seventy. 'J'etais dans un char (a tank).'

'Ah, oui, les chars!' she exclaims. She remembers the tanks. And she remembers the first night of June 6 when a young, exhausted English soldier flopped into the slit trench and fell fast asleep. But, alors, such a sleep. The Tommy was shaking with spasms and the family was so terrified that they took his rifle away in case he suddenly woke and started shooting. She summons a little English: 'Thank you, thank you for everything.'

And handshake turns into one, two, three kisses on the cheek in the Norman fashion. Her husband comes forward to shake the old soldiers' hands, any hands, English hands.

The achievements of our local tank regiment, the Staffordshire Yeomanry on June 6th, 1944, were legendary. The Germans took hours to decide that this really was the long-awaited invasion and that Normandy, not Calais, was the Allies' objective. When they finally attacked, the German tanks were beaten off. In 1994 Reuben Welsh, a lance-sergeant in the Yeomanry, remembered the frustration of his regiment's tanks being held up on the crowded invasion beaches by 'blokes strolling around on the prom, like it was Blackpool.'

The Yeomanry managed to push inland where they met, and defeated, the only serious Nazi counter-attack of the day in a set-piece ambush. The Germans sent in fifty tanks and lost ten before withdrawing. The Yeomanry's commanding officer, Lieutenant Colonel Jim Eadie, had predicted the Nazi move a month earlier and planned his ambush, supported by field guns. Some of the tanks were Sherman Fireflies, equipped with the formidable 17-pounder anti-tank gun and more than a match for the German armour.

Reuben Welsh recalled: 'Our right flank tank was commanded by Sergeant Les Joyce, a gamekeeper before the war on Lord Dartmouth's estate at Patshull. Les had a good eye for country and vision like a hawk. He knocked out the three leading tanks with three shots. The rest panicked and veered off north where our `B' Squadron knocked out a further four. I believe that we saved the day. Our thin red line held and they never came again..'

For me, the most memorable moment of that 1994 pilgrimage to the battlefields of D-Day came over an excellent dinner. After our days in the company of heroes, the conversation suddenly darkened, as it tends to, when old folk gather. What was it all for? Look at the state of the country now. Kids today, have you seen them? Useless. No respect.

'Actually, now I think of it,' says Reuben Welsh, 'my father used to say my generation was rubbish, too. But we didn't do too badly, did we?'