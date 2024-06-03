Flashback to 2002: Pageantry and music as the country marks golden jubilee

Those were the words of Queen Elizabeth II as she spoke movingly of her family’s love, and sent heartfelt thanks to the millions of people who had celebrated her 50 years on the throne.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh rode in the magnificent Gold State Coach from Buckingham Palace to St Paul’s Cathedral for a thanksgiving service following a four-day weekend of festivities.

The service was followed by a lunch at London’s Guildhall where the Queen said: “I take this opportunity to mention the strength I draw from my own family,” she said.

“The Duke of Edinburgh has made an invaluable contribution to my life over these past 50 years, as he has to so many charities and organisations with which he has been involved.

“We both of us have a special place in our hearts for our children. I want to express my admiration for the Prince of Wales and for all he has achieved for this country.

“Our children, and all my family, have given me such love and unstinting help over the years, and especially in recent months,” she said, referring to the deaths of the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret earlier in the year.

The Queen said she had been “overwhelmed” and “deeply moved” by the public response to her Golden Jubilee. She said: “It has been a pretty remarkable 50 years by any standards.

“There have been ups and downs, but anyone who can remember what things were like after those six long years of war, appreciates what immense changes have been achieved since then.

“Not everyone has been able to benefit from the growth of wealth and prosperity but it has not been for the lack of political will.

“I think we can all look back with measured pride on the history of the last 50 years.”

The Red Arrows and Concorde fly over the Queen Victoria memorial outside the front of Buckingham Palace, during the fly past by the RAF

Referring to the World Cup, the Queen said: “I am more than conscious at the moment of the importance of football.

“Although this weekend comes about half way through my jubilee year, as far as we are concerned it bears no relation to a rest at ‘half-time’. Local jubilee celebrations had helped remind people of the value of such neighbourhood events in building genuine community spirit, she said. Following the lunch, the Royal Family watched six colourful parades fill The Mall.

An unprecedented low-level flypast by 27 aircraft – RAF jets with the Red Arrows and Concorde in formation – signalled the climax of the final day of the Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend with the Royal Family on the palace balcony.

As the crowd sang Land of Hope and Glory and the National Anthem, the Queen and the Duke made repeated appearances to acknowledge them.

Lord Sterling, chairman of the Golden Jubilee Weekend Trust, said: “When I saw her after the balcony appearance, she was very excited and very sparkling indeed. They were all talking about it.

She was in a splendid mood at the time, absolutely delighted by it.”

Queen Elizabeth II rides in the Gold State coach from Buckingham Palace to St Paul's Cathedral for a service of Thanksgiving to celebrate to her Golden Jubilee

During her Jubilee year, Queen Elizabeth, accompanied by Prince Philip, travelled 40,000 miles, visiting countries of the Commonwealth and all parts of the UK.

The celebrations also included a special garden party for all those who had been born on Accession Day ( February 6, 1952) and a Prom and Party at the Palace.

During the pop concert in the grounds of Buckingham Palace, Prince Charles paid an affectionate tribute to the Queen.

Charles started off his speech by addressing his mother with the formal “Your Majesty”, but paused as the crowd cheered before wryly adding: “Mummy”.

He said: “We, Your Majesty, are here tonight because above all, we feel proud of you, proud and grateful for everything you have done for your country and the Commonwealth over 50 extraordinary years, supported unfailingly throughout by my father.

“You have embodied something vital in our lives – continuity. You have been a beacon of tradition and stability in the midst of profound, sometimes perilous change.

“So, Your Majesty, we are all deeply grateful to you and, in the words of the non-politically-correct second verse of the national anthem, you have defended our laws and certainly given us cause to shout with heartened voice ‘God Save the Queen’.”

Some of music’s biggest names took to the stage with Sir Paul McCartney playing the end track of Abbey Road, Her Majesty, in honour of the occasion.

Alongside veterans Sir Cliff Richard, Tom Jones and Shirley Bassey were some of performers, such as Pop Idol Will Young and S Club 7.