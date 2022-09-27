Shropshire's picture perfect high streets could be captured in a national photography competition

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 01/06/2022..Pics in Bridgnorth of the High Street with Jubilee bunting..

Historic England and Photoworks have invited people to take part in a national photography competition looking at the high street as never before.

People are encouraged to celebrate the history and experiences of the people who make up an often overlooked fixture in our everyday lives.

Perhaps highlighting towns like Bridgnorth or Market Drayton on market day or the local high street heroes – the most evocative photographs will be featured on the Picturing High Streets Instagram channel.

Over the next 12 months, people can post their own photographs of their local high street on Instagram using the hashtag #Picturinghighstreets.

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England said: “High streets are at the heart of communities. We know their future feels uncertain and high streets are facing a pivotal moment in their long history.

"It’s time to get out there, rediscover our high streets, and tell the stories behind the shopfronts.”

Shoair Mavlian, director at Photoworks said: “Photoworks is super excited to see your images of the high street. Next time you’re popping to the high street why not take a snap and share.

"We are looking forward to seeing the breadth of photography from around the country.”

A selection of photographs submitted before December 21 will form a national outdoor exhibition opening in Spring 2023, filling advertising space, outdoor exhibition panels and shop windows on high streets across England.

These photographs – alongside a selection of others submitted from January 2023 onwards – will also enter the Historic England Archive.

This is the nation’s archive for England’s historic buildings, archaeology and social history.