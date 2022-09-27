Notification Settings

How bike enthusiasts can bag a 1960s West Mercia Police constabulary motorcycle

By Matthew Panter

Motorcycle enthusiasts have the chance to buy a piece of Shropshire history after a 1960s police bike was put up for sale on Ebay.

BSA C15 250cc 1966 Ex-Shropshire & West Mercia Constabulary bike

An ex-Shropshire and West Mercia Constabulary police motorbike has come on the market for £3,750 after being listed by Classic Motorcycles Ltd.

The bike was first registered on December 1 1966 to Shropshire Constabulary and again with West Mercia Constabulary on November 28, 1967.

Lawrence Rose, a Director of Classic Motorcycles Ltd, said: "We purchased it from an ex-policeman, who had kept it over the years as it was the bike he had ridden as a young man.

"I believe it was mainly used for taking out various court summons to members of the public.

"If you were charged with something and hadn't answered turned up for court then the police would send the constable out on the motorbike.

"It's a fascinating piece of history in the county. It spent most of its life in Shropshire, registered to West Mercia Constabulary in November, having previously spent a year in north Shropshire."

Mr Rose said the bike remains well maintained and said: "It has only done around 26,000 miles and it's in really good condition.

"It has been well looked after. It has had money spent on it to bring it up to a high standard. The chrome tank is lovely.

"It doesn't say police on it now, except on the engine, which is a proper police engine number.

"But we have the original green log book that was with it which proves it is a genuine police bike."

The bike is listed on Ebay with the number 265213375072.

Lawrence and business partner Jimmy Mainwaring can also be contacted via Classic Motorcyles Ltd on 01928 788500.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

Features writer and news reporter covering Shropshire. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

