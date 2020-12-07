Schoolboy's chilling words to film-maker Simon

This seems to be the view from Simon's office. Safeway supermarket in Newport in 1999. A conversation in the street. The garage signboard gives a glimpse of 1999 petrol prices – 68.9p a litre. A peaceful scene on the Newport canal. The Royal Victoria Hotel

It happened to Simon Carswell when he was filming in Newport for a project over 20 years ago.

And the off-camera exchange is caught on the soundtrack.

Boy: "Can I start swearing now?" Simon: "I wouldn't."

Boy: "All right. Why, what's it for? Are you a photographer?" Simon: "Yeah, we're doing a video about Newport." Boy: "All right, I won't swear."

A few seconds later: "Can I stick the Vs up?" Simon: "No, I think they might spoil the shot."

Simon has been reviving memories of Newport from yesteryear by uploading his old footage of the town to the internet.

"I had these tapes for a long time, not really having a way to play them back and capture them. Then I found the Newport Memories page. I thought that I had all these tapes sitting in a cupboard which I've had 20 or more years and that it would be nice to put them on that page," said Simon.

One of the films was the video in which he spent a couple of days wandering around and filming the town in April 1999.

"I was working at the time for Videocraft who were based in Lower Bar. We made corporate videos and that sort of thing. This footage was for the town appraisal, a Newport Town Council thing, making future plans for Newport.

"It was nice to wander around the town for a couple of days with a camera because I lived locally at the time, Church Aston way. I'm living in Broseley now, but my mum and brother still live there."

Simon, who was 21 at the time, recalled of Videocraft: "There were two of us, three including the secretary, and it involved doing a bit of everything, filming, sub editing, that sort of thing. We were very busy at the time. I'm still doing that sort of work."

He has other footage which is already on the Newport Memories site, and more to upload.

"I did every carnival between 1997 and 2001. I've put on 1997 and 2000, and have others to put on. I have also put on two videos from the late 1980s from Newport Junior School which have got loads of attention.

"One was the opening of new school buildings in 1988, when there was a special celebration, and the other was a trip to Malvern in 1988.

"I was a pupil and I'm on there, as are a lot of people I went to school with. The tapes were filmed by a teacher called Rob Lecky but I can't remember how they came into my possession.

"I think somebody from the school asked me to make a copy of them in the mid-1990s and fortunately I had the presence of mind to make my own copy.