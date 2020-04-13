Firefighters' photo sparks memories

The picture from the collection of Jackfield historian Ron Miles was of the Ironbridge and Coalbrookdale section of the Auxiliary Fire Service in 1940.

Mrs Inwood dropped us a line to say: "The photo gave me great pleasure. That was the year of my birth and my father Leslie Banfield Rowe is the fireman seated in the front row right of the centre officer."

And she emailed this firefighters' photo, which she says was possibly taken at the West Mid showground, Shrewsbury, and on which her father is fourth from the right.

"My dad joined the Auxiliary Fire Service in Oswestry in 1939. During the war he fought the fires in Liverpool," she added.

"In 1940 he was under bombardment for eight days and nights when many lives were lost. When the Auxiliary and National fire services were amalgamated dad served at Ironbridge and Shrewsbury, living on station until 1952 when our family was allocated a fire service house in Shrewsbury.

"Dad retired from the service as Leading Fireman of Blue Watch, Cross Hill station, Shrewsbury, in 1964."