Tragic soldier's memorial card returned to family after 102 years

Private John Minton, who seems to have been known as Jack, was 24 when he was killed in France on July 20, 1918, while serving with the Royal Welsh Fusiliers. He was the son of John and Emily Minton, of Mynd Cottage, Plowden, in the shadow of the Long Mynd.

Years ago John Leach found the memorial card in the attic of his then home in Old Wharf, Pontesbury. With there being no connection with the Leach family, and how it came to be in the attic in the first place being a mystery, it was put in a box and forgotten about.

The Leaches have moved twice since and now live in Pengwern Road, Shrewsbury, and during a recent sort-out John's wife Sharon came across the memorial card once more, and made an appeal through the Shropshire Star to try to find Private Minton's descendants.

And that has borne fruit, as a relative, Fiona Highcock, got to hear about it and the upshot is that the Leaches have sent her this precious part of her family history.

Fiona said: "I have received the card and it's truly amazing.

"I was born in Shrewsbury in 1973 but now live in Middlewich, Cheshire. My mum was also born in Shrewsbury and was brought up at the Bog Mines with her parents.

"John was the half brother of my great-great-grandmother."

His service records show that he was a gardener at Marrington Hall, Chirbury, when he became among the first to volunteer to fight, joining up in August 1914.

Sharon said: "Our thanks to the Star for helping return this small item to its family. Fiona appeared thrilled to have been able to access it."

A memorial to Private Minton, taking the form of a gunmetal plaque with gothic lettering mounted onto an oak backboard, was dedicated at St John the Baptist Church in Myndtown on September 12, 1920.

The inscription read: "To the Glory of God and in memory of John Minton, aged 24 years, Mynd Cottage, Pte Royal Welsh Fusiliers, who died for his country in France in 1918. 'Faithful unto Death.' Erected by the parishioners of Myndtown-with-Norbury."