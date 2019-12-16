Flashback to 2000

Gush gush, glug glug – roar.

It's not a sound you want to hear if you live near a canal. Nor for that matter if you're travelling on the canal.

Yet canal breaches happen from time to time, draining stretches of the waterway and sometimes leaving boats high and dry.

One such incident happened shortly after 6pm on Saturday, December 16, 2000.

An isolated Shropshire farmhouse was plunged under around four feet of water when a nearby canal embankment collapsed, sending a tidal wave of water cascading across a field.

Water flooded into Mike Birch’s home after a 70ft stretch of bank of the Shropshire Union Canal was washed away.

Firefighters helped bale out White Gate Farm, Adderley, near Market Drayton, after the alarm was raised.

Two crews from Market Drayton and one from Audlem were scrambled to the incident.

One crew pumped water out of the farmhouse while two others manned the locks above and below the flood to prevent further water deluging the farm.

British Waterways workers were also called to open sluice gates to divert dangerously rising water away.

The rescue operation took nearly three hours and workers returned the following morning to make initial repairs to the breach of the embankment.

Mr Birch, chairman of Adderley Parish Council, and his family were forced to take refuge on the first floor of the farmhouse but so sudden was the inundation that he had no time to save possessions or furniture.

He told our reporter at the time: “My son and I were outside just looking at a few jobs in the yard. Suddenly we heard what sounded like a low flying aircraft and was obviously the canal giving way.

“We saw water coming across the field so fast it was unbelievable.”

He said by the time the fire crews arrived water was bursting through doors, and the road outside and garages were awash.

Mr Birch thanked friends who turned out to help with the clean up.

It was not the first time his property had been flooded – it was also hit on October 30 and November 6, although perhaps this was a result of the heavy rain which caused major flooding problems across the county around that period.

New carpets had been fitted just a few days before the latest flood caused by the canal bank giving way.

What caused the breach? A neighbouring farmer speculated that it could have begun with a burrowing rat making a hole. This was not fanciful, as burrowing creatures like badgers are sometimes prime suspects in such cases.

Incidentally there were no reports of any boats being trapped by the water draining from the canal – December is a quiet time in any event on the waterways.

In fact the only thing to get trapped seems to have been a fire engine from Market Drayton which had been responding to the call. It became marooned when the bank which the narrow access road ran across collapsed due to the pressure of the water.

With there being no other way back, the fire engine was stranded for several days as experts scratched their heads and discussed various options to retrieve it. There was even talk of trying to airlift it out.

In the end it escaped its predicament when experts assembled a Bailey bridge – a prefabricated metal bridge of a sort used by the military – and it was driven across to "freedom."

As for the canal, that needed expensive repair work, which got under way the following spring.