Harry chips in with memories of spuds gang

And he's pretty sure one of them is his mum.

We had carried this photo and others a little while ago when we told the story of the potato picking gang organised by Ginny Darricott, of Oakengates, in the 1950s and early 1960s, which used to head to the farm owned by the Watson Jones family.

The pictures had been loaned by Ginny's granddaughter, Mrs Rosemary Simmons of Trench.

And Mr Plant got in touch afterwards to tell us: "I am almost certain that the lady second from the right wearing glasses is my mother Edna Plant.

"The lady behind her looks a lot like Mrs Biddulph who at the time lived in Wade Road, Wrockwardine Wood, and there are two or three faces that I recognise but cannot put a name to.

"I used to go with my mother and help pick potatoes at Watson Jones Farm near Newport and at the time I would only be six to eight years old.

"We went on a few occasions to Ginny's home in Church Parade and the one thing I remember is she liked her regular pinch of snuff.

"I am now nearly 75 years old and live in Ketley Bank and these photographs bring back so many memories of years gone by. Thank you."