Women's group changed its name, says Judith

But now Judith Sanders has got in touch with us to give some more detail – and to tell us that it was not known as Chetton WI back then.

"In fact in 1949 Chetton WI was known as Glazeley WI and held their monthly meetings at Glazeley village hall, which has long since been demolished," said Judith, who is from Orleton.

"In the 1970s or thereabouts it became Chetton & Glazeley, and since then named Chetton only.

"My mother Mrs Violet Millington is top right and lived at Lower Cockshutt Farm, and her two sisters are, third in from left top row, Mrs Marjorie Reynolds, of The Bush Farm, Chetton, and bottom row at the end on the left, Mrs Ann Yardley, who lived at Upper Hollicott, The Down.

"I have another aunt in the picture – third in on left, top row, Mrs Mary Millington, who lived at The Cedars.

"They have all passed away now.

"As you may appreciate I wasn’t very old when the picture was taken. I do remember their meetings though at Glazeley village hall.

"Several shows were performed. They had a very accomplished choir. Frances Pitt, our very own Shropshire naturalist and author of many books on wildlife, Master of the Wheatland Foxhounds, and a magistrate, who lived at The Albynes, Bridgnorth, came to some of the meetings.

"My mother and aunts belonged to it most of their lives.

"As I said, Glazeley WI no longer goes under that name, but is now Chetton WI, and meets at Chetton village hall, and I believe is still going strong.

"It was a sad day when Glazeley village hall was pulled down. It hosted many fetes – bowling for a pig in those days! There were endless rummage sales.

"The faces I recognise are Mrs Violet Millington, Mrs Mary Millington, Mrs Ann Yardley, Mrs Marjorie Reynolds, Mrs South, Mrs Harold Jones, Mrs Lamb, Mrs Murton, Mrs Preece, Mrs Hallam, and Mrs Badland."