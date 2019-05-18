Different Hughes in Hanwood team of yesteryear

The Hanwood Colliery FC team from 1937, seen here, would have been a commentator's nightmare, with five players all with the same surname.

And Gary Evans has got in touch with us to provide much more information about the personalities from the team.

The original caption gives these names for the line-up – from left (and no doubt the caption just names the players in kit): E. Jones, J. Worral (sic), H. Morris, S. Childs, E. Evans; A. Hughes, J. Steadman, A. Richards, L Hughes; A. Hughes, W. Hughes, A. Hughes, L. Richards.

So five players named Hughes then. And Gary, of Hordley Avenue in Shrewsbury, tells us: "Four of them were brothers and also my uncles.

"The youngest was my mum's twin Lawrence 'Lol' Hughes who sadly died not long after the photo was taken, aged just 20.

"Next was Arthur 'Frudge' Hughes, who went on to play for Shrewsbury Town for two seasons just after the war and remained the Town's oldest surviving player until he died in December 2017, just weeks before his 100th birthday.

"Next came Albert 'Pudding' Hughes, who was captured at Singapore and remained a prisoner of war of the Japanese until the end of the war. He then moved to the south of England.

"The eldest brother was Bill 'Nobby' Hughes who became the postman in Hanwood and was a nationally renowned pigeon racer, winning many titles.

"Also, the man standing on the extreme right of the photo is William Hughes, the brothers' dad, and my granddad. The man sitting in front of granddad was known as 'Orchard' and I think he was foreman at the pit.

"There are also two other brothers in the photo, known locally as Froggy and Mutton Richards, who were from nearby Hook-a-Gate."