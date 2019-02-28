Talk on railway stations rescheduled

The event was due to have been held at the Enginuity museum in Coalbrookdale on February 1, but was postponed due to heavy snowfall.

It is the second in the Ironbridge Gorge Museums' 2019 lecture programme, and looks at British stations from their growth in Victorian times through their decline in the 20th century, and then their recent revival..

Sir Simon, a former editor of The Times and chairman of the National Trust,has written books on politics, history and architecture.

Doors open at 6pm for tea and coffee ahead of the talk which starts at 7pm. This will be followed by a question and answer session at 7.45pm; the event will finish about 8pm.

Tickets priced at £9 adults and must be pre-booked on the ironbridge.org.uk website. Tickets for the postponed talk will be valid for the new date.

