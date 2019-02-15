Gravestone at last for Everton footballing hero

Charlie Parry, who won 13 Wales caps, died in poverty from tuberculosis in 1922 aged 52 and was buried in an unmarked grave at Oswestry cemetery.

The moves to ensure the grave receives a headstone at last have come through the EFC Heritage Society, a voluntary group which researches and celebrates the history of Everton FC, and has organised a number of grave dedication or restoration ceremonies for former Everton players and officials.

A grave dedication event which will mark his life is being held on March 1 at 11.30am at the town cemetery on Victoria Road and around 25 of Charlie's relatives are expected to be there, along with representatives from Oswestry Town Council,The FA of Wales, Everton FC, The New Saints and Aberystwyth Town.

Society chairman Brendan Connolly said: "This is another opportunity to recognise a former player and the Parry family. Charlie made a significant contribution to the history of our great club.

"I would like to thank Rob Sawyer for his hard work in ensuring our latest project will be delivered. Thanks also to Everton Football Club for their ongoing support and Oswestry Town Council for their assistance."

Charles Frederick Parry, who was raised in Oswestry and spent his later years in the town, was a member of the first Everton team to secure the Football League championship in 1890/91, when the club was still based at Anfield.

He captained Wales on four occasions, and won the Welsh Cup with Aberystwyth Town in 1900. During his playing career he also represented Chester St Oswald’s, Liverpool Caledonian, Newtown FC and Oswestry Town – a forerunner of The New Saints.

Before his death, both Everton and Liverpool FC played in benefit matches for him. Charlie’s wife Ada died four years after him and is laid to rest alongside him, together with a grandchild, Mavis Jean Roberts, who died in infancy.

A road, Charles Parry Close, is named after him in Oswestry and a commemorative plaque was installed in the town’s market hall in 2003.

The graveside dedication will be followed by a reception for invited guests.

