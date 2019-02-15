Double puzzle of tokens from Shropshire village working men's clubs

He's had them for years, but does not know what they are or were used for, and is hoping a reader may be able to help.

One of them is from Chelmarsh Working Men's Club, and the other is from the Highley Working Men's Club a few miles away.

And there are pointers to them perhaps being used as a form of currency, as the former has the amount 2d on the back, and the other is for one-and-a-half old pence.

"I have had them for 30 years," said Les.

"They came from the late Pat Barry from Highley, who was a local historian.

"They pre-date 1970, but I have no idea what they are and what the idea behind them is. I would guess that all working men's clubs had them.

"I have asked local people about them but have drawn a blank."

Highley still has a working men's club, but Chelmarsh no longer has a club specifically titled as a working men's club, although there was a Chelmarsh Working Men's Club until at least the mid-1990s.