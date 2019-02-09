The day Bob helped a Newport rugby team wallop the French

As England prepare to take on France on Sunday in "Le Crunch" Six Nations encounter at Twickenham, those events of 60 years ago were recalled by one of that Shropshire touring team, Bob Archer.

Today Bob lives in Redcliffe, just outside Brisbane, Australia, and as Britain shivers he has been enjoying temperatures of over 30C.

For his tour, we are going back to April 1959.

"Forgive me if my memory of the tour is rather scant after 60 years," said Bob, who was a boarder at Adams' from 1954 to 1960 – his parents were living overseas at the time.

The two schools, Adams' and Lycee Fontanes at Niort, about 200 miles south west of Paris, had exchanges on alternate years, and Bob says he counted himself lucky to be in the rugby first XV when it was Adams' turn to travel to France.

"In those days there was no Channel Tunnel, with the journey taking two days by train and sea ferry. My only recollection of the journey was a considerable amount of time spent visiting the ferry toilets!

"Mr Harding and Mr Anderson were the masters who accompanied us. We were met by Monsieur Gaboreau, master in charge of the exchange at the Lycee Fontanes, distinctive in his black beret and cigarette in mouth.

Cultural

Advertising

"That same day we met the French students we would be staying with, followed in the afternoon by a reception in our honour at the Hotel de Ville (Town Hall) where Monsieur Beche, Mayor of Niort, and other members of the municipal council together with Monsieur Gaboreau, officially welcomed us.

"As well as playing rugby the visit was also a cultural exchange. However, the only thing I remember is a visit to a Cognac factory and receiving a small bottle of Cognac which I don’t recollect making it home! Staying with a French family was an experience, particularly as my host had an older sister – the things you remember.

"One thing that is still vividly in my mind is a dance held at the local technology college. It was slow to start off with, perhaps we arrived too early, but as the evening wore on things livened up.

"In particular the drummer in the band, I have never heard anything like it again. He appeared to go into a trance with frenzy, beating the drums. On several occasions the audience were standing on chairs and tables to get a closer glimpse of his performance.

Advertising

"A practice match was held at the State Espinassou and a couple of days later we lined up for the real thing. I was surprised at the number of spectators who turned up, students from the Lycee, host families and dignitaries. After photographs had been taken, it was on.

"My memory from the scrum was the ground was hard with both teams suffering cuts and bruises, so much so that one of the French team left the field and was taken to hospital with a fractured collar bone. The match was won 11-3 in favour of Adams’."

Perhaps it should be mentioned that in those days a try was only worth three points.

"The reception at the Lycee after the match saw a banquet fit for a king with course after course with a copious flow of wine. There were speeches and presentations made to our hosts, particularly to Monsieur Gaboreau – a pipe of the smoking kind I think it was. The next day saw us leaving for Paris and home after nine days.

"So there it is. We were well behaved, with no high jinks…if you can believe that.

"Late in 1965 we married and my wife and I emigrated to New Zealand under the New Zealand Government Immigration Scheme. We were known as £10 poms as that is how much it cost us.

"We flew by BOAC Constellation which took about 32 hours with five or six stops. By the time we arrived we smelt of smoke as smoking was allowed – cigarettes, cigars and pipes – in those days.

He said they emigrated in the hope of better prospects and a better lifestyle for them and their future family.

"It turned out to be a catalyst for travelling as we eventually travelled and lived in Singapore, Papua New Guinea, after which we settled in Australia, then on to Malaysia and Vietnam and finally Qatar in 2001.

"In 2003 I retired so now live the life of a seven day weekend. We call Australia home, but still enjoy travelling overseas once or twice a year."