Author appeals for history of caste near Shrewsbury

John Hodges said: "I have wanted to write on Rowton Castle for a while, being a Shropshire Lad myself, being brought up on my father's farm at Dryton, Wroxeter, and working as a school teacher and living in Shrewsbury.

"I wrote about another Shropshire house, Condover Hall, which I am cutting down into a smaller format with a new cover and a new price. I was educated at Bedstone College, near Ludlow, and have a book on this fine Victorian 'Calendar' house also.

"I am writing the book on Rowton as I enjoy researching houses. I usually like to choose interesting places and if they are hotels they can sell the books for me as well as having a promotional tool to give or sell to guests.

"I am looking for photographs, maps, and articles of interest about the castle, both as a private house and as a hotel.

"It is a fascinating house history, connected with the Lyster family who lived here for 400 years, and with the connection with the 6th and 7th Lord Shaftesbury, Disraeli and Lord Rowton, who was Disraeli's private secretary, visits by Princess Margaret, the history of the Blind College and today a first class hotel."

John, who lives in Worcester and is self-publishing the book, can be contacted by email at richardjhodges79@gmail.com or on 07970 770144.