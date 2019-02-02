The mysterious Miss Daniels who became college head

Telford historian Allan Frost is working on a history of the college, which closed in December 1959, and is seeking more information about the mysterious Miss Daniels and her background.

She died on May 28, 1925, and her obituary stated confidently: "Miss Daniels had spent nearly all her life at the school where she received part of her education. She was an adopted daughter of the late Dr and Mrs Callaway..."

Dr Charles Callaway was an eminent geologist, and brother-in-law of Elizabeth Hiatt, who had founded the college.

But why did May stay away from his funeral in 1915? Why is she similarly not recorded among the mourners at the funeral of Dr Callaway's wife Minnie in 1895? Why did she not take the surname Callaway? Indeed, where did she come from in the first place?

The riddles of her life are causing some headscratching for Allan, from Priorslee.

"I think she was born in about 1866 at St Peter's Port, Guernsey, and probably first came to the school during the 1870s," he said.

The circumstances which led to her being adopted – assuming the newspaper obituary was correct on that point – are a matter of conjecture.

"Elizabeth Hiatt's sister Minnie and her husband Charles Callaway, a famous geologist and 'educationalist,' couldn't have children of their own.

Advertising

"I have been intrigued by May Daniels for several weeks now and have tried to see if Callaway went on a exploratory expedition to Guernsey and 'discovered' May as a child put up for adoption.

"If Callaway didn't find May while examining rocks on Guernsey then I suspect she was 'provided' by one of the numerous charities finding homes for waifs and/or 'unwanted' children.

"Another interesting thing about May Daniels is that she actually owned Hiatt College at the time of her death. Someone must have left her a lot of money."

A booklet from the centenary of the college in 1947 says that when Mrs Elizabeth Hiatt died in April 1909 the goodwill of the school passed to a Miss Pedley, and two former pupils, Miss Daniels and Miss Skitt, and from 1909 to 1916 the trio were co-principals.

Advertising

The booklet says: "An Old Girl of those days says: 'Miss Daniels was a charming lady, quite regal looking, with lovely white hair and fresh complexion. She taught the violin and was most pleasant.'"

Miss Skitt retired in 1916, followed by Miss Pedley in 1918, and from then until her death in 1925 May carried on, helped by a Miss Shilvock who had joined the staff.

Another passage recording the memories of one Florence Judson talks about the differences between the two sisters, founder Mrs Hiatt and Mrs Callaway.

"The sisters were very devoted to each other, but were of a very contrasted character. Mrs Callaway was gay and impulsive, with a quick temper but a very warm heart. She undertook with the help of her niece (who also joined the staff) the physical training and musical side of the school. Her niece was to spend the rest of her life at the school – becoming in her turn Principal (Miss Daniels)."

So suddenly, on this account, an adopted daughter has become a blood relative – a niece – although when read with preceding information the passage is a bit ambiguous as to whether it should be read as May being the niece of Mrs Callaway, or alternatively Mrs Hiatt's niece, which would fit in with the story of May being the Callaways' adopted daughter.

In his attempts to get to the bottom of things, Allan has just ordered copies of the Callaways' wills and also that of May and, for good measure, the death certificate entries for May, Miss Skitt and Miss Pedley. Anyone who can provide any information can contact Allan at a.frost1@btinternet.com by email.

May Marguerite Daniels was buried in Wellington Cemetery and Allan is seeking to pinpoint exactly where.

It will be interesting to see if her grave is close to the grave of her alleged adoptive parents, Charles and Minnie, who are also buried there.

In the circumstances the epitaph on Charles' headstone is somewhat ironic: "Truth shall spring out of the earth."