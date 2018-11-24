Memorial to long-lost porcelain works restored

Building and restoration was needed to the memorial near the former Caughley Porcelain Works, at Broseley, after the monument had deteriorated due to weather damage.

The Caughley Society, which brings together collectors, academics and those with an interest in 18th century porcelain production at the Shropshire factory, commissioned the work.

Caughley porcelain was manufactured in Shropshire from around 1775 to 1799 and is arguably some of the finest soft-paste porcelain made in England during the 18th century. The society works to promote further understanding of the factory and its wares.

The original monument was dedicated in October 2002 by the late Geoffrey Godden, who was a former Caughley Society president, author and ceramics specialist who was a regular member of the Antiques Roadshow team.

Chris Whitehead, of Wellington-based Whiteheads Builders Ltd, took down and rebuilt the memorial using bricks donated by Ibstock Brick Ltd, at Cheslyn Hay, Cannock.

Caughley Society members are thanking Lady Forester and the trustees of Willey Estates for allowing access to the site and agreeing that the memorial restoration could go ahead, and also the AccuGroup which supplied stainless steel screws and Broseley Fireclay for providing safe access and disposing of the dismantled debris.

When the Caughley factory closed it was continued by John Rose & Co of Coalport until around 1814. It was demolished by 1821.

The monument was put up at the nearest point to the former factory, where a gate to a cottage stood. This solitary building, knocked down in the 1960s, was all that remained of the china works.

The original memorial plaque cast at the Blists Hill foundry has been reset in the monument. The design of the memorial reflects architectural styles from the original factory and associated buildings, as far as they are known.

Caughley Society president Maurice Wright said: “I’d like to thank society member Allan Smith and all who worked on and supported the rebuild. It is now a substantial edifice and should last for many years.

“The memorial will help to ensure that this early Shropshire porcelain factory maintains its rightful place within the history of the county and is seen as an important part of the development of 18th century English porcelain, not least in the matter of transfer printing.

“Shropshire people should be very proud that the county was once home to a business producing wares reflecting the then popularity of Chinese and French porcelains.

“Caughley soft-paste at its best was equal to anything produced in England.”

His words were echoed by Caughley Society chairman, Chris Riddle, who said: “We are delighted with the rebuild of this important memorial to a fascinating aspect of the history of British porcelain.

“We hope that it will stand as a long lasting reminder of the Caughley factory and its extensive productions.”

Ambrose Gallimore and Thomas Turner produced many porcelain shapes and patterns at the factory including tea services, dinner services, and everyday objects that would be used in 18th century aristocratic households and those of the emerging middle classes.

The porcelain was decorated largely in underglaze blue, although enamel colours and gilding were also used.

For further details about The Caughley Society, including membership, contact help@caughleysociety.org.uk by email.