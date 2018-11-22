Tragedy and triumph in Lindsay's life

And lots more besides. In particular, the young Lindsay Bury was to inherit, restore and transform Shropshire's magnificent 19th century Millichope Park when demolition looked the easy option.

His grandfather had sold off most of the furniture, reasoning that subsequent generations would not be able to afford to live in such a place, with the upshot that Lindsay and wife Sarah spent their early years of married life at Millichope in spartan surroundings, living entirely in the kitchen and the library.

Mr Bury has now told the story of his eventful life in a memoir, titled "A Shaky Start and A Lot of Luck."

The shaky start came as a result of a double tragedy in his young life.

His father Frank was musical, unathletic, and with poor eyesight, so made for an unlikely Commando. Yet it was while serving in that crack unit that he was killed at the age of 33 near Pegasus Bridge in July 1944 in the fighting after D-Day.

He wrote a moving "in the event of my death" letter for Lindsay which he discovered among a bundle of family papers at the age of 73, when he read it for the first time.

His mother Diana was to remarry, but died in childbirth in 1947, also at the age of 33, leaving Lindsay and his younger sister Sara orphans at the age of eight and six. There was a painful episode to determine whether they should live with their stepfather or aunts.

"I had a complicated childhood," said Mr Bury, who is 79.

"I was four when my father died and eight when my mother died, and then I had a rather complicated upbringing, between aunts and my stepfather. There was rather a wrangle between them and we had to decide where we wanted to live.

"I inherited Millichope Park, which is quite a landmark in South Shropshire and I didn't know what to do about it. It was let to a county council school and the lease expired when I was 21. I was determined to live there myself if I possibly could.

"It remained empty for seven years. I was unmarried and hadn't got enough money to do it and the only thing to do was to go into business and make some money – which I did."

In a varied life in the business world, one particularly notable aspect was his association with one of the early players at the dawn of the modern computer age – ACT (Applied Computer Techniques).

"It was a West Midlands computer company in at the very origins of the computer industry. We were very much involved in the development of the microcomputer and made our own machine, the Apricot.

"The later part of my life I have devoted to environmental causes, firstly with the World Wildlife Fund and then Fauna and Flora International, important environmental charities, which have been a great interest in my life.

"Finally we set up the Millichope Foundation based in our own home which is a charitable foundation which supports mainly local causes."

Along the way he was also chairman of the South Staffordshire Water Company, and served as the High Sheriff in Shropshire, although he only gives that role a passing mention in the book.

"I don't think it was a particularly important episode in my life, and I'm sorry if that sounds disrespectful to Shropshire."

As for highlights, he says: "Re-establishing Millichope was a very important thing and putting the estate back together, and also setting up the Millichope Foundation, which will be a lasting benefit for the county, and it gives away a reasonable amount of money."

Son Frank now lives at Millichope, although Lindsay's home is not far away.

Writing the book, he says, took three years and he used voice recognition software. It was not originally written as a commercial venture.

"I've been giving them away to people I have come across in my life, and I'm happy to be in a position to afford to do that, but there are copies in the Castle Bookshop in Ludlow.

"I've been amazed by the response."