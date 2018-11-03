Big Bridgnorth lie which rewrote history

In fact, the infirmary had been started years before that. But its beginnings were engulfed in such turmoil, bitterness, and personality clashes, that it was felt best simply to erase the whole episode from history and start again.

That dark past has been revealed in researches by a Bridgnorth local historian, Gillian Waugh Pead, and presented in her book "The Bridgnorth Infirmary – Philanthropy, Prejudices & Patients 1832 to 1948."

Gillian's new book

In fact the infirmary – the precursor to the familiar Bridgnorth Hospital which was built on a different site – was founded in 1835, and the moves to get it off the ground went back further to a meeting in 1832.

Gillian says that the 1841 date has been repeated in various publications, and also on the chronological boards at Bridgnorth Town Hall.

"Why was 1841 considered to be the founding year? The answer lies in a minute book where a clear copperplate hand has written: 'Bridgnorth Infirmary Established 1841.'

"However, prior to this date a number of issues arose of such magnitude that they necessitated, in today's parlance, a rebranding exercise," she says.

Things were so bad that records in infirmary minute books for some meetings in 1838 were deliberately obliterated.

The minute books, says Gillian, are at Shropshire Archives in Shrewsbury.

"Pages are adhered together while further pages are made illegible. Such a find was tantalising. However, after due consideration, it seemed appropriate that the adhered pages should remain sealed."

Gillian has a personal connection with the story as she first entered the Bridgnorth and South Shropshire Infirmary as a child in the days when the Matron would entertain senior staff and their families at Christmas.

Later she went there as a patient, and later still as a voluntary nursing auxiliary during a school holiday, before starting her training as a State Registered Nurse. Several years later she would work at the infirmary before further post-registration training.

The central character in those turbulent early years was James Milman Coley, a medical man and self-declared founder of the infirmary.

James Milman Coley, founder of the Bridgnorth Infirmary and "Surgeon for Life" who was sacked.

Its very foundation in the early 1830s was mired in controversy, as Bridgnorth already had a dispensary. Why would it need an infirmary as well?

Coley rubbed up some of those associated with the dispensary, including medical men, the wrong way. Nevertheless the infirmary was given the go ahead to be built for the labouring population and the poor.

The site was, and is – as the building still stands, but is not of course an infirmary now – off Listley Street, and was approached to the front by a long flight of steps from Hollybush Road, which was not exactly ideal for injured patients who were painfully rocked as they were carried in a chair up every step.

Coley became Surgeon for Life and a young partner was appointed, James Henry Martin. Coley questioned whether Martin was properly qualified.

It cannot have made for a great atmosphere and in February 1839 Martin assaulted Coley in a squabble over a monetary draft.

Gillian thinks there may have been a political bias against Coley as the troubles continued, and in August the infirmary's Surgeon for Life was sacked by the trustees.

Doors and cupboards were locked to stop him getting in. Coley responded by simply breaking in to the infirmary to treat patients.

In researching her book she struck gold. She knew that Coley had written a pamphlet putting his spin on things, called "A Faithful Report of the Late Disgraceful Proceedings at the Bridgnorth Infirmary." The document proved elusive.

"However, in early 2015 a friend offered to undertake a worldwide search, and in so doing found Coley's 'Faithful Report' languishing in the medical history library at Yale University, USA!

"It was a joyous moment made real by an assistant librarian who arranged for me to have a scanned copy."

The original infirmary was approached by a flight of steps

One of the features of the infirmary was that it had a brewery, with the Matron brewing beer to give to the patients and staff. In days before reliable clean water, this was not unusual.

The departure of Coley was not to end the infirmary's problems, nor the bickering.

Things were not great for patients either, and by 1883 there were reports of an "extremely disagreeable odour" from their dirty clothes, and beds which were swarming with vermin.

And it seems the nurse at that time, a Mrs Thomas, rationed food to patients with a view to making a profit.

Towards the end of the Victorian era thoughts turned to building a new infirmary and fundraising began, and a site was made available west of Northgate, in an elevated position off the Broseley road.

The foundation stone was laid on April 24, 1895, and the new infirmary was opened by Viscountess Boyne of Burwarton on September 17, 1896.

Before long the hospital was involved in more turbulence in which two doctors imported to give effect to a new nationwide health insurance scheme were considered strikebreakers by local doctors and shut out of the infirmary.

Gillian's book continues the twists and turns until the formation of the National Health Service in 1948. It can be obtained from Gillian at bridgnorthinfirmarybook2018@btinternet.com by email, Bridgnorth Library, Waterstones and Wenlock Books.