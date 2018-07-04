Menu

End of the line for Oswestry station

By Mark Andrews | Nostalgia | Published:

Oswestry railway station was in a sorry state when this picture was taken in March, 1971.

Oswestry railway station was in a sorry state when this picture was taken in March, 1971. Once the headquarters of Cambrian Railways, the station fell victim to the Beeching cuts and closed to passenger services in 1966. Freight services continued until 1971, and at the time of this picture, the station – which once employed 800 men – had a skeleton staff of just eight. A single rail track continued from Gobowen to Llanyblodwel quarry carried freight trains until 1988, and Cambrian Heritage Railways is now seeking to restore the line. In August 2014, a steam passenger service ran on the line for the first time in almost 50 years.

Mark Andrews

By Mark Andrews
@MAndrews_Star

Senior news writer for the Shropshire Star specialising in in-depth features and commentary, investigative reporting and political matters.

